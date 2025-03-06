Local company sponsors boy in Leeds

Naby Bangoura has worked vigorously in his young sporting career. The I AM MUSCLE company has recognised this and sponsored Naby, in order to help him within his powerlifting career, in his pathway to represent Great Britain internationally, and put Leeds on the map.

In the world of powerlifting, hard work, discipline, and an unbreakable will separate the good from the great. One name that has been making waves in the sport is Naby Bangoura, a young powerhouse who has proven that dedication and passion can turn dreams into reality.

At just 15 years old, Naby has already established himself as one of the most outstanding powerlifters in his category. His journey has been defined by countless hours in the gym, intense training sessions, and an unrelenting desire to push beyond his limits. These efforts led him to the 2024 U18 83kg British Powerlifting Championship, where he made a dominant debut, cementing his reputation as a rising star. But for Naby, this was just the beginning.

Now, he stands on the brink of an even greater challenge: making his way to the IPF World Championship. As he prepares to step onto the international stage and represen not just himself, but his nation, Naby is fueled by an even stronger drive—to become one of the best in the world.

Naby Bangoura competing in the 2024 qualifier competition

Recognizing his exceptional potential and relentless pursuit of excellence, I AM MUSCLE has proudly stepped in to sponsor Naby, providing him with the support and resources he needs to elevate his performance. This sponsorship is more than just financial backing; it’s a vote of confidence, a recognition of his talent, and a belief in his ability to achieve greatness.

"This sponsorship has given me an incredible boost, both physically and mentally. It’s pushing me to work even harder, and I can’t wait to see how far I can go. The sky is the limit!" — Naby Bangoura

For Naby, powerlifting is not just a sport—it’s a way of life. It’s about resilience, about proving that with the right mindset, nothing is impossible. His journey is an inspiration to young athletes everywhere, showing that success isn’t given; it’s earned through grit, sacrifice, and an unshakable belief in oneself.

As he prepares to take on the world’s best at the IPF World Championship, all eyes are on Naby Bangoura. With his raw strength, unwavering determination, and now the powerful backing of I AM MUSCLE, there is no doubt that his greatest lifts are still ahead of him.