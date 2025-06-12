Local volunteer wins big on national stage

Neil Brimer of Teeside has come home to the North East having picked up the Celebrating Diversity Award at a national awards ceremony in London on Wednesday 11 June.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brimer won at the Vanessa Brown Volunteer Awards from leading sports charity Sported as part of the 2025 Sported Awards, and was handed his award from sports presenter, reported and Sported trustee Jill Douglas.

Brimer has been part of the Sported Volunteer Consultant community for five years, and has been involved with a number of different organisations over that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sported Volunteer Consultants support a network of 5,000 grassroots sports organisations, using their expertise to empower and release group leaders to impact lives in their communities.

Brimer spoke with TV presenter and Sported trustee Jill Douglas from the stage at the Awards

The North East’s Brimer is one such volunteer who has worked with clubs in Sported’s network, giving them his time and guidance in governance support.

“I'm a youth and community worker, and my life, both personally and professionally revolves around community development and getting the environment so young people can thrive,” Brimer says.

“Some people like coaches love doing the delivery and getting the best out of young people. Some people love the finance role because the data. Mine is, I see governance as the foundation of what everything else is built upon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brimer doesn’t describe himself as a sporty person, however sees the impact that sport can have within communities and on the lives of individuals as motivation to give his time in support of grassroots sport.

“It's being part of a bigger community. It's having a community of interest, that people want to do the same things you're interested in, similar things to you, and working together to do that,” he continues.

“If you look at a club as a bit of a puzzle, Sported and the volunteers like myself, we just add an extra piece to that puzzle that maybe some groups need to help fix their picture.

“They might have the coach, they might have the people, they might have the finance, but they might not have the governance piece. Governance isn't always the hot topic, but it's kind of one of those really important enablers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sported Awards was hosted at the Barclays head office in Canary Wharf, celebrating the partnership between Barclays and Sported that delivers the Barclays Community Sport Fund.

Sported CEO, Sarah Kaye, called for greater support of grassroots sport at the event which celebrated the great work done by the sporting community: “The Sported Awards are designed to celebrate the best of the Sported network in how it serves its communities.

“However, we know that the vast majority of this is done by volunteers and that not enough funding is being made available to support them in what they do, let alone help them to invest further into the lives of people in their villages, towns and cities.

“Without proper funding these community services are at risk, so, having celebrated the great work being done by community sports groups at the Sported Awards, I’m calling on government and private partners to do more to help these local heroes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone interested in lending their time, skills, knowledge and expertise, you can register to become a Sported Volunteer Consultant and join the over 200 currently volunteering on the Sported website.

“I think it starts off with a passion about the North East of England and in giving back to where you're from and home,” Brimer says. But then obviously COVID came and it was all online, and now I get the meet sport groups from across the country.

“Some of the questions are the same and the guidance can be the same, but some of it you get to really tailor your support based on what's happening in their world.

“I think the support that I get from the regional team and the national team gives me confidence in knowing that what I'm doing is beneficial to the groups who are asking for support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The skillset within the Volunteer Consultant group is broad, however there is a greater need for volunteers with experience and a background in governance to support the demand of the network. One of the groups that Brimer has worked with is Milton Keynes Breakers Basketball Club.

“It was four or five conversations, dozens of emails backwards and forwards in support. But ultimately that group now is exactly where they think they need to be to push on with their expansion,” he adds.

“I don't know where else they would have gone if it hadn't been for Sported and finding the volunteer like myself. I think they've been pondering the idea for a year, but will it return that ambition, that hope, into positive action with a positive end result that is tangible for that group.”