Lord Kamlesh Patel, new Yorkshire CCC chairman, apologises to Azeem Rafiq and settles employment tribunal

Lord Kamlesh Patel during a press conference at Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds. (Picture: PA).

The county have been widely criticised, with the England and Wales Cricket Board’s suspension of their right to host international matches and other major games set to hit their finances hard, alongside sponsors walking away.

“Azeem is a whistleblower and should be praised as such, he should never have been put through this,” Patel said at a press conference.

“We’re sorry for what you and your family have experienced and the way in which we’ve handled this.

Lord Kamlesh Patel (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“I thank Azeem for his bravery in speaking out. Let me be clear from the outset, racism or discrimination in any form is not banter.”

Patel’s reference to “banter” came after that term was reportedly used in the county’s report into Rafiq’s allegations.

It was reported that a team-mate had repeatedly used the word p*** as a derogatory slur aimed towards Rafiq, but the allegation was not upheld on the basis that it was in the context of friendly exchanges between the two.

Patel also said Yorkshire had settled a separate employment tribunal with Rafiq.

Lord Kamlesh Patel during a press conference at Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds. (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Patel said: “Absolutely no restrictions have been placed on Azeem on what he can or cannot say about his experiences.

“The settlement does not involve a non-disclosure agreement.”

Patel said he had not been fully able to digest Yorkshire’s report into Rafiq’s allegations, but added: “What I’ve seen so far does feel uncomfortable. It makes me feel the process wasn’t as well completed as it should have been.”

Patel said he would release the report to those who had a “legal interest” rather than simply publish it.