10 places cycling fans can watch the UCI World Road Championships in Yorkshire

The UCI World Road Championships will see racers tearing through cities, towns and villages throughout Yorkshire, each with their own unique appeal.

From castles and architectural intrigues to some of the UK’s top shopping locations, street food scenes and nigthlife destinations, there’s something for everyone somewhere along the route.

Lizzie Deignan stormed Trapping Hill back in 2017. Picture: UCI.

With that in mind, here’s ten great places to go and watch the Championships.

Leeds – Millennium Square

The Elite Men's Road Race will get underway from Leeds' Millennium Square at 8.40am on Sunday 29 September. As the championship’s closing event and its most hotly anticipated race, this would be a good choice for anyone looking to experience the competition at its most intense.

Leeds is renowned as one of the UK's great shopping destinations and also features a thriving street food scene. Whether you're in the market for a new outfit or a hot meal, you won't have to wander far to find it.

Knaresborough castle will be throwing a bash to get to the competition underway. Picture: UCI

Ripon – Market Square

The smallest city in Yorkshire will mark the starting point of both the Men's Under-23 and the Elite Women's Individual Time Trials on Tuesday 24 September.

This historic city has no shortage of sights to take in while your there, most notably its imposing 7th century cathedral. It is also renowned for the wide variety of butchers and bakers that line its streets, so there's no danger that you'll go hungry.

Northallerton – Town Hall

On Wednesday 25 September, the county town of Northallerton will play host to the Men's Elite Individual Time Trial.

The community zone will provide those in attendance with music and entertainment both before and after the race, making this an ideal destination for those looking to make a full day of it.

Richmond – Market Place

The Men's Junior Road Race will head from Richmond towards the Dales

Founded in 1071, Richmond is a town teeming with history and sightseeing opportunities. Most notable is the Norman castle which towers over it, though the Richmond Waterfalls and the River Swale they flow into, also make for a charming stroll.

It is worth noting that there are no train stations in Richmond, but it does benefit from excellent bus links.

Doncaster – Doncaster Dome

Doncaster will represent Yorkshire's Southern edge by hosting the Women's Junior and Men's Under-23 Road Races on Friday 27 September.

Last year, the Tour de Yorkshire drew huge crowds to its Doncaster finish line, creating a party atmosphere that will likely be in full force once again for the World Road Championships.

After seeing the riders off, viewers can then retire to the nearby Fan Zone to take in the rest of the race.

Bradford – City Park

On Saturday 28 September, the very best of the female riders will saddle up for the Women's Elite Road Race.

Once the “wool capital of the world”, Bradford's lucrative past survives in its ornate Victorian architecture. More recently it became the world's first UNESCO City of Film in 2009 and has developed a vibrant food and drink scene, so culture-hungry visitors will have plenty to feast on.

Upper Nidderdale – Lofthouse

The small village of Lofthouse will provide viewers with a perfect vantage point from which to watch the Elite Women take on Trapping Hill date?.

It was on this ruthless incline that Lizzie Deignan left her rivals in the dust to claim the 2017 title, so this may once again be the stretch on which a race is won and lost.

Those looking to see the races at their most punishing and most rewarding will struggle to do better than a spot at Lofthouse.

Greenhow – Greenhow Hill

A firm favourite with the Tour de Yorkshire, this incline featured in the competition for the third time earlier this year. It's easy to see why.

This devilish climb begins with a sudden ramp that kicks into play immediately after the riders pass Pately Bridge. From there it moves into a series of tight turns and a long, arduous stretch that will be sure to drain anyone trying their luck at this two-mile climb.

This year, the lucky bunch will be those competing in the Men's Under-23 Road Race on Friday 27 September.

Knaresborough – Various

Knaresborough has been charged with bookending the Championships, kicking things off with a party at the castle on Saturday 21 September and closing the event with a celebration on the final weekend.

That first Saturday will also see the para-cycling races tear down its high street, while the final party will also serve as the starting point for the Knaresborough Autumn Festival.

The yellow-painted bicycles found dotted throughout the 2014 Tour de France originated in Knaresborough – a clear indication of the kind of creativity and colour that the town brings to the racing.

Harrogate – Museum Corner

With every one of the Championships races finishing in Harrogate, this spa town at the very heart of Yorkshire is a must-visit for anyone who just needs to know how things end.

The top pick tends to be Harrogate's Museum Corner – a section which boasts two technical corners that dare racers to take them quickly.

The course then loops back around here again right before the finish line, so it's the perfect place for viewers looking to take in as much of the action as possible.