Ambitious Sheffield Tigers get set for speedway elite by signing former world champion Nicki Pedersen

Sheffield Tigers, Yorkshire’s only Premiership speedway team, have pulled off the biggest signing in their history.

Triple world champion Nicki Pedersen will race for the club next year following their winter promotion, which was confirmed last week.

Dynamic Dane Pedersen has been one of the most high-profile riders in the last 20 years, taking the world gold medal in 2003, 07 and 08.

“It’s a great challenge for me, I know people either love me or hate me but I’m looking forward to racing in front of the UK fans again,” he said.

Pedersen insists he is not treating the move as a cushy number.

“There’s still some top riders in the UK,” he said. “Look at Jason Doyle, he clearly loves riding in the UK and I’m not coming back there for an easy ride. I know there will be some tough meetings and I see this is a challenge to me.

“I know there are people who don’t like me, but I think it’s good that people want to come and see me race and I hope British Speedway can benefit from that.”

Tigers chief Simon Stead said: “It’s massive news for Sheffield and massive news for British Speedway.

“It’s a statement of intent from the owners of the club.

“We aren’t going up into the Premiership just to make up the numbers and this signing underlines that.

“It’s the biggest signing the club has ever made in my opinion and also the biggest signing British Speedway has made in recent years.”