Gallery - See how Sheffield Steelers stars helped GB retain World Championship top-tier status

Sheffield Steelers' quintet Ben O'Connor, Robert Dowd, Jonathan Phillips, David Phillips and Jackson Whistle were among the GB heroes in Kosice. Have a look through some of the best pictures from Slovakia taken by official GB photographer, Dean Woolley.

START ME UP: GB's players get into their pre-match huddle before the opening game of the tournament against Germany. Picture: Dean Woolley

KEEPY-UPPY: Robert Dowd during the warm-up before the opening game of the tournament against Germany. Picture: Dean Woolley.

TOUGH NIGHT: Robert Dowd battles for possession with Canada's Thomas Chabot. Picture: Dean Woolley.

LISTEN UP: Steelers and GB captain Jon Phillips chats with Stevie Lee during the 8-0 defeat to Canada on Sunday. Picture: Dean Woolley.

