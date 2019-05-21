Gallery - See how Sheffield Steelers stars helped GB retain World Championship top-tier status

GB's players listen to the National Anthem after beating France in Kosice on Monday. Picture: Dean Woolley.

IT was the most dramatic of endings for Great Britain's ice hockey team on Monday when a Ben Davies overtime winner sealed a 4-3 comeback against France, the win enough to retain their top-flight World Championship status.

Sheffield Steelers' quintet Ben O'Connor, Robert Dowd, Jonathan Phillips, David Phillips and Jackson Whistle were among the GB heroes in Kosice. Have a look through some of the best pictures from Slovakia taken by official GB photographer, Dean Woolley.

START ME UP: GB's players get into their pre-match huddle before the opening game of the tournament against Germany. Picture: Dean Woolley
KEEPY-UPPY: Robert Dowd during the warm-up before the opening game of the tournament against Germany. Picture: Dean Woolley.
TOUGH NIGHT: Robert Dowd battles for possession with Canada's Thomas Chabot. Picture: Dean Woolley.
LISTEN UP: Steelers and GB captain Jon Phillips chats with Stevie Lee during the 8-0 defeat to Canada on Sunday. Picture: Dean Woolley.
