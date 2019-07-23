Nigel Tinkler hoping for rain as Kaeso targets Ascot return

NIGEL Tinkler is hoping for rain to give Kaeso a shot at Ascot’s Moet & Chandon International Stakes.

The five-year-old showed his well-being with victory at Doncaster at the weekend, for which he picked up a 3lb penalty that ensured his place in Saturday’s maximum 29-runner Heritage Handicap.

Kaeso also has strong course-and-distance form to fall back on, having finished third to Cape Byron in the Victoria Cup at the Berkshire track in May.

“He won nicely on Saturday – he’s come out of the race fine, and we’re looking forward to next Saturday if we get a bit of rain,” said the resurgent Tinkler.

“He needs that, or a lot of water. If it’s firm, he won’t be running.”

Tinkler has provisionally booked Hollie Doyle, who has won twice on Kaeso this season. “Hollie gets on well with him – and she will ride him again if we run,” said the North Yorkshire trainer.

Meanwhile, hopes are high talented sprinter Battaash can maintain his perfect record at Goodwood with a record-breaking third victory in the King George Qatar Stakes next week.

The Charlie Hills-trained gelding will bid to write his name into the history books in the five-furlong showpiece he has won for the last two seasons.

While finding the now-retired Blue Point too strong in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot, Hills feels the Dark Angel gelding will be hard to beat back at his favourite track now that perennial rival Take Cover, trained at Bawtry by David Griffiths, has been retired.