Self-belief ensures Sheffield Steelers remain the team to chase down in Elite League

HEAD COACH Aaron Fox believes the growing self-belief of his Sheffield Steelers’ team is enabling them to stay ahead of the chasing pack in the Elite League title race.

The Steelers made it five straight regular season wins with another four-point weekend haul after following up Saturday’s 4-2 home win over Manchester Storm with a thrilling, come-from-behind overtime win at Coventry Blaze.

With second-placed Cardiff Devils also posting a maximum haul, the Steelers remain seven points ahead of their nearest rivals, who have four games in hand. The Steelers have 14 games remaining.

The Steelers have now lost only once in regulation in their last 16 league games and, even though Fox admitted his team were far from their best at Coventry’s SkyDome last night, they are still finding ways to win games.

“Our mantra is to keep finding a way to collect points and make it as difficult as possible for the other teams to chase us down,” said Fox.

“We’re definitely never out of any hockey games and that’s a huge mental thing for us to know going down the stretch. Even if we’re not playing our best if we can string together 5, 6, 7 or 8 minutes together in a tight game, then we can still find a way to win those games.

COLLISION COURSE: Sheffield Steelers' Lucas Sandstrom, left, takes a mid-ice hit in last night's overtime win at Coventry Blaze. Picture courtesy of Scott Wiggins/EIHL.

“We believe we’re the best team in the league and that is half the battle sometimes, that mental side of things. Maybe earlier in the year we still were a little bit unsure.”

Nikolai Lemtyugov was the overtime hero for the Steelers last night, the finishing touch to a comeback from trailing 5-3 with less than five minutes of regulation remaining.

Marc-Olivier Vallerand had got the visitors off the the perfect start just 21 seconds in but, after that early blow, the Steelers were forever playing catch-up, Coventry going 2-1 ahead by the end of the first through Dillon Eichstadt and former Steelers’ forward Luke Ferrara.

Tanner Eberle was on hand to level on the powerplay at 29.20 and was required to do the same again just over three minutes into the third after Andrew Johnston had restored the hosts’ lead at 31.09.

But two Evan Bloodoff strikes in the space of a minute gave the Steelers a mountain to climb, one they began to scale when defenceman Marek Troncinsky struck on the power play at 55.16.

With goalie Tomas Duba pulled Lucas Sandstrom made the extra skater count to make it 5-5 at 58.44, allowing team-mate Lemtyugov to work his overtime magic.

On home ice against Manchester on Saturday, Tanner Eberle broke the deadlock just before the end of the first, although the visitors were level less than three minutes into the second through Mario Puskarich.

Ryan Finnerty’s team then went ahead through Frankie Melton at 29.01 but it was all square heading into the third after John Armstrong stuck at 34.54.

The key moment came just 22 seconds into the third when Vallerand made it 3-2 to the hosts, who only ensured both points would be theirs when Brendan Connolly struck an empty-netter with just 13 seconds remaining.