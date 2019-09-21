Sheffield Steeldogs have right ingredients for success, says Craig Elliott

CRAIG ELLIOTT is confident that Sheffield Steeldogs' quality will shine through as they look to enjoy success in the new NIHL National division.

The Steeldogs got their 2019-20 campaign underway with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over newcomers Leeds Chiefs at Ice Sheffield last Sunday, the curtain-raising fixture for the UK game's new second tier.

Ben Morgan's side remain on home ice for their follow-up fixture which sees Milton Keynes Lightning - back down from the Elite League and under new ownership - visit on Sunday (face-off 4.30pm)

Much like the new competition, it is also something of a new beginning for 30-year-old forward Elliott, who returned to the club for a second stint after a three-year absence.

With the new league touted as something of a return to the days of the old English Premier League - which ended after 20 years of competition two summers ago - it is expected this season will be more competitive than the two campaigns in between.

But Elliott, who spent last season as an alternate captain for Sutton Sting in North One, believes the Steeldogs, are well-equipped to deal with whatever is coming their way, particularly after the deal brokered in the summer between the Steeldogs and EIHL neighbours Sheffield Steelers which sees the likes of forwards Kieran Brown and Alex Graham, along with defenceman Jordan Griffin, available on a regular basis at the lower level.

Craig Elliott. Picture: Jake Oakley/Steeldogs.

"We know we've got quality in depth and with Kieran (Brown) and Alex (Graham) they are a pair of game-changers," said Elliott, whose first spell with the club lasted for six seasons until his departure in 2017.

"It feels loads better to being back here and we know we have the quality we don't just have to dump it in and do silly little things, we've got time, we've got patience and talent. So long as we play to our strengths, we know that we can beat any team in this league."

After a tough opening night against new Yorkshire rivals Leeds, Elliott is expecting another big test with the visit from the Lightning.

"They've come down from the Elite League and we'll know what to expect from them, they'll have got their legs underneath them from pre-season and I think they'll be a different beast," added Elliott. "They'll want to dominate us and push hard, but we need to match their intensity, although - again - make sure we don't overplay things and just play to our own strengths."