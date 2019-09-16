Video - Ben Morgan's reasons to be cheerful after Sheffield Steeldogs' opening night win against Leeds Chiefs

BEN MORGAN believes Sunday’s NIHL National curtain-raiser with Leeds Chiefs was a good advert for the new second tier of British hockey.

Formed in the summer and comprising 10 teams, including newcomers Leeds who the Steeldogs beat 3-1 at Ice Sheffield, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the new EIHA flagship league.

SATISFIED: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach, Ben Morgan. Picture: Cerys Molloy.

Given their success over the past couple of seasons, the Steeldogs are regarded by some as one of the front-runners for silverware in the new structure.

And they were given a good workout against Sam Zajac’s Chiefs team, who were making history by playing their first-ever game.

Despite the familiarity of many of the faces in the Chiefs line-up, Morgan knew he would be coming up against something of an unknown quantity in the shape of the Chiefs, with Zajac new to the player-coach role.

“For our team, going into the game it was something which was very much an unknown playing a brand new team in Leeds,” said Morgan. “

Cameron Brownley, far right, gets a shot in on Sam Gospel in the Leeds Chiefs' goal on Sunday at Ice Sheffield. Picture: Cerys Molloy.

“But that gave us a great opportunity for us to focus on our own play and the style of play which I want our team to produce this season.

“I expected it to be close because they’ve got great experience on that team. But by being able to keep them to just the one goal was certainly very pleasing, because I want us to be really tight at the back this season.”

In an entertaining, end-to-end game and with the currently homeless visitors cheered on by a boisterous band of around 400 fans, a new Yorkshire rivalry was born.

Low on preparation but big on spirit, it was the Chiefs who took a second period lead through Radek Meidl, the Steeldogs equalising with the first of two shorthanded goals from Kieran Brown 59 seconds before the end of the middle section.

Within eight minutes of the restart, the hosts were 3-1 up and in control, although their goal at times led a charmed life with the Chiefs striking the pipes on at least five occasions.

At the other end, Sam Gospel was kept busy - particularly by Steeldogs’ influential new import from the Czech Republic, who somehow ended the game without a goal.

“I think we’re always going to be a threat, even if we’re shorthanded,” said Morgan, whose team remain at home for their next game against Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday (4.30pm).

“I was a little bit disappointed with the 5 on 3 that we got, didn’t get anything off that, but to score two shorthanded goals is always pleasing. I felt it was a good, end-to-end game and good advert for the new league.”

And as for the new White Rose rival starting out life a short distance up the M1, Morgan was complimentary.

“I think they stacked up really well,” said Morgan. “Sammy has had a really tough job this summer, building a new team from scratch with no junior system in place.

“But they are only going to get better as the weeks pass with more games and practises under their belt.”