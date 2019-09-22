Shipley's Dan Thomas crowned Yorkshire match play champion after win over Fulford's George Robson

FORMER EuroPro Tour player Dan Thomas (Shipley) edged Fulford 17-year-old George Robson at the second extra hole to win the Yorkshire match play final at Woodsome Hall.

Thomas's tournament experience showed at the 18th when – standing one down – he took the tiger line over trees on the right with his drive, wedged to 20ft and holed for a birdie that took the battle to a sudden-death climax.

Both players made four at the first additional hole before Thomas parred the next to claim the championship after Robson had put his drive behind a tree and could make no better than five.

The Fulford teenager had shown great composure in the face of Thomas's quick start that saw the latter two up after four with the aid of a brace of birdies.

Thomas tangling with a fairway bunker at five and then a greenside bunker at six saw Robson win consecutive holes to restore parity, but a superb 35ft birdie putt up the tiered eighth green had Thomas ahead again – but not for long.

Robson birdied the next to turn all square and when Thomas failed to get up and down from the edge of the 12th the youngster led for the first time. A sand save at 13 kept him in front but, after the 14th was halved with bogeys, a conceded close-range birdie at 15 enabled Thomas to pull level.

Robson found himself in front once more when more sand trouble cost Thomas a shot at 16, but the former professional showed his mettle at 18 to set up his ultimate sudden-death triumph.

It was the second time in his five matches that Thomas had needed additional holes to get the better of an opponent, Otley's Oliver Young taking him to the 22nd in round three.