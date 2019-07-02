Wimbledon 2019 – Hull’s Paul Jubb confident in ability to compete at top level

Paul Jubb will leave Wimbledon fully believing he belongs at the top level.

The 19-year-old from Hull was given a wild card after becoming the first British player to win the prestigious American college title and then impressing throughout the grass-court warm-up events.

But his Portuguese opponent Joao Sousa, ranked 69, is a very solid and experienced professional and he ultimately had too much for Jubb, winning 6-0 6-3 6-7 (8-6) 6-1.

Jubb’s story has garnered plenty of attention, the boy raised by his grandmother on a Hull council estate after losing both his parents tragically young making his way to the grandest stage in tennis.

“I think the few weeks before this, as well as this, gave me a lot of confidence going forward,” he said.

“I definitely feel like I belong at this level, definitely can win at this level. Now it’s just obviously tough to jump from one level to the other straightaway. It’s not going to happen straightaway.

Joao Sousa (right) shakes hands with Paul Jubb after their match on day two. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

“I think just the more I play at this level, the more I’ll be able to manage the matches. Once you give these guys an inch, it’s not easy to get back in. There’s very little margin. There’s some positives to take from this match, for sure. I’ve just got to learn, that’s the most important thing, get better.”

Jubb was watched by a number of family members, including his grandmother Val, although several of them had to leave before the end to travel back to Yorkshire.

“I was just more happy for them, getting to watch me play at Wimbledon,” said Jubb. “It’s just a really nice thing. They’ve all told me how proud they are and things like that.”

The teenager will take a couple of weeks off after playing doubles with Jack Draper at the All England Club before planning a professional schedule until January, when he is due to return to the University of South Carolina to finish his studies.

Because he is an amateur, Jubb is unable to collect the £45,000 in prize money for first-round losers.

He will re-evaluate at the end of the year but expects to return to college, saying: “If I’m doing really well, maybe there’s a possibility (I’ll turn professional).

“But I’m certainly not feeling like I’m in a rush to go into the pro tour yet.”