World Championship qualifying tickets in Sheffield on sale

The qualifying rounds of the Betfred World Championship will once again be staged at the English Institute of Sport – Sheffield in April, and tickets are on sale now.

Sheffield has been the home of snooker’s biggest tournament since 1977 and the 16 players who come through the qualifying rounds will go through to the final stages at the famous Crucible Theatre.

The qualifiers run from April 8 to 15, to be followed by the final stages from April 18 to May 4.

A spokesman for WST said: “The English Institute Of Sport – Sheffield is a fantastic venue and has staged this event many times before. Not only is it in Sheffield which is the home of the World Championship, but it is a superb facility and a very popular location among the players and fans.

“The qualifying rounds of the Betfred World Championship are a chance for fans to see the best players in the world ranked outside the elite top 16. There is a wealth of talent on show, legends such as Jimmy White and Ken Doherty, up-and-coming prodigies and the leading amateurs from around the globe including the top female stars.

“For those not lucky enough to have a ticket for the main event itself, it’s an amazing opportunity to see snooker of the highest quality played in the sport’s biggest tournament. The pressure is intense as players battle for the coveted prize of a place at the Crucible. For many of them, the final round is their most important match of the season.

“Tickets are great value for money at just £10 for the chance to see a whole day of action.”

All players ranked outside the top 16 – after the China Open – will compete in the qualifying rounds, and there is a new structure this year.

There will be 16 amateurs invited by WPBSA. They will join players ranked 81-128 in round one. Those 64 players play each other, with the 32 winners going into round two.

In round two, those 32 winners will face players ranked 49-80.

In round three, those 32 winners will face players ranked 17-48.

In round four, those 32 winners play each other, with the 16 winners going through to the Crucible.

Tickets cost just £10 per day, or £21 for any three days. To book call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.wst.tv/tickets

Session times will be 10am, 2.30pm and 7pm from April 8 to 13 and then 11am and 5pm for the final round on April 14-15.

Total prize money for the 2020 Betfred World Championship will go up to £2.4 million, with the winner to receive £500,000.