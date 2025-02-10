Meet Yorkshire girl, 13, racing 120mph motorbikes and winning championship titles

Meet the 13-year-old girl racing on 120mph motorbikes and snagging championship titles.

Isabelle Wingate had "no idea on how to ride a pushbike" five years ago but took inspiration from her dad, Dean, 43 - who raced for 20 years.

She quickly picked up the sport - competing in Supermoto events, racing against men and women up to the age of 18.

She has won several titles, including being the 2023 Scottish ACU Supermoto Academy champion, winner of the 2023 John Blakeman memorial trophy, and youngest-ever triple race winner at Olivers Mount in Scarborough.

13-year-old motorcycle champ Isabelle Wingate, from Huddersfield

Despite a major crash that left her in hospital for three days last year she still loves getting up on her 400cc Kawasaki Ninja bike.

Isabelle, from Huddersfield, said: "If it weren't for the support of my parents, I probably wouldn't race. For me, racing is everything. And even after my crashes, it still has not put me off.

"My ambition is to race professionally and prove that women can do exceptionally well in such a male-dominated sport. There are still very few girls competing in motorbike racing - and I want to change that."

Isabelle trains three to four times a week at a gym to improve her upper body strength and prepare for upcoming races.

She said: "When I'm not on the track or physically training I'm analysing the track data - what each corner looks likes, where to brake and what speeds to do."

Her parents Kelly, 44, an accounts manager, and Dean, who owns a flat roof company, travel around the country with Isabelle every weekend between March and September.

They also go to Spain regularly over winter for several days at a time to train at racetracks there - because "the weather in Spain is way better for racing".

To help manage her intense racing schedule, Isabelle also attends an online school where she hopes to complete her GCSEs.

Kelly said: "Isabelle is so committed to what she's doing and totally dedicated to the sport. And to be honest, we knew it was coming. It's been a strange adjustment for us and it can be very expensive.

"It can be hard watching but I think Dean finds it scarier than me to see her on the track as he knows what can happen."

Her parents fears became a reality last year when Isabelle was in a major crash last year.

During a race in Kent, Isabelle collided with another competitor and was rushed to hospital.

She had suffered from a concussion and internal injuries - including suspected internal bleeding - and was placed in a neck and back brace as a precautionary measure. After three days in hospital Isabelle went on to make a full recovery.

"It's certainly not put me off racing at all," Isabelle said. "And it wasn't the only accident I've been in. Before my crash in Kent, I was in another collision that left me in crutches. The day after I got them off, I raced."

The next racing season starts in March and Isabelle is "keen for a win" and "motivated to prove that woman can do it".

She said: "There are still very few girls competing in motorbike racing and when I was racing in the Supermoto there were seven girls out of around 400 racers."

She'll be on board a 400cc Kawasaki Ninja which weighs 26 stones and goes up to 120mph and will race against men and women between the ages of 13 to 18.

Isabelle said: "I've been bullied about my love for racing, but I don't let it affect me. What they were trying to do has had the exact opposite effect. All my focus is on racing and hopefully becoming a world champion.