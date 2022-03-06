VSCC Vintage Sports-Car Club members test themselves against the John Harris Trial where two trophies were up for grabs

Enjoying the amazing views the Ashover countryside gives you, drivers and their passengers were given a tough test by the John Harris Trial where both the Patrick Marsh and Dick Batho trophies were up for grabs.
This is our gallery of photos which capture these amazing machines and their intrepid crews testing themselves against everything the rural Derbyshire spot could throw at them.
All photos courtesy of Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.
1. Morris Bullnose Oxford, 1924
Members of the Vintage Sports-Car Club attempt to find grip as they ascend a slippery climb known as ‘Stone Edge Squiggle’ - the 14th and final section of the John Harris Trial. Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
2. Austin 7, 1933
Andrew Wright and companion at full tilt during the 14th and final section of the John Harris Trial. The competition saw 100 vintage cars slither along muddy lanes and tracks, around Ashover, near Chesterfield, Derbyshire. Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
3. Austin Abbot Special, 1929
Stephen Fathers and his classic car are up to their necks in mud as they slip-slide their 1929 Austin Abbot Special through the perils of the John Harris Trial. Photo Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
4. MG M-Type, 1929/30
Derek Chatto is all hands to the classic car pump as he peers over the side of his 1929/30 MG M Type up to its hubs in gunk along the John Harris Trial. Photo Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press