New season for Northallerton Bowls Club
We now have 220 members, of which 160 are bowling members with the balance comprising social members. We are now at our membership limit, which is a very healthy position for the Club to be in and is still proving to be the envy of many other bowling clubs in North Yorkshire!
The coming season is once again going to be quite a busy one for the Club and its members. Many of our bowling members have entered (individually or in teams) County and National competitions, and the Club has entered teams into inter-club competitions, again both County and National.
In addition to the above, the Club has entered the Darlington and District Ladies League (DDL), a league where we have been particularly successful, the Yorkshire Bowling Men’s League (YBL), the JSW League (mixed, ladies and men), and the Bateson League (mixed, over 55s and retired).