New season for Northallerton Bowls Club

Northallerton Bowls Club opened its bowling green last week and hopes to have as successful a season as it did last year. To encourage the Club, local MP Rishi Sunak visited and enjoyed a happy hour demonstrating his bowling prowess as well as meeting some of the bowlers who were practising on the green.

We now have 220 members, of which 160 are bowling members with the balance comprising social members. We are now at our membership limit, which is a very healthy position for the Club to be in and is still proving to be the envy of many other bowling clubs in North Yorkshire!

The coming season is once again going to be quite a busy one for the Club and its members. Many of our bowling members have entered (individually or in teams) County and National competitions, and the Club has entered teams into inter-club competitions, again both County and National.

