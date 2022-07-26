Home favourite: Ilkley's JB Pickard brushed off a delay caused by a fire alarm to come through qualifying for this year’s LTA British Tour event at his host club. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for LTA)

The 19-year-old emerged from a tough encounter a 7-5, 6-4 winner against 13th seed Matthew Nice from Newcastle.

Play was confined to the club’s five indoor courts because of rain, but Pickard’s match was interrupted by a fire alarm.

The club had to be evacuated for 10 minutes due to a wooden ladle catching fire in the sauna.

Pickard, who is studying finance at Samford University in Alabama, admitted: “I have played a decent amount of tennis on and off since I came back in May, so I went into the tournament without any great expectations.

“I just wanted to perform to how I know I can. I thought that I did perform but within the ebb and flow of the match there were some easy holds. “I was disappointed to hand him the break back when leading 2-0 in the first set and I was glad of the service break at the end that won it.”

Alice Brook can make it two home club members to get through qualifying when she faces Scotland’s Sorcha Caves, who is seeded ninth.

Brook, who comes from good sporting stock as she is the cousin of England cricketer Harry, defeated fellow 16-year-old Siana Macdonald (Hertfordshire) 6-0, 6-4.

The 5ft 9in Ilkley Grammar School pupil showed excellent defensive qualities and also has a powerful good serve but needs to put more oomph into her groundstrokes.

Brook, who has ambitions to play college tennis in the USA, said: “I was happy with how I played in the first set, was quite consistent and served well but she made quite a few mistakes.