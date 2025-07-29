Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His name might have faded compared to today's multi-millionaire heroes but he was highly regarded by contemporary supporters.

When he was transferred to Middlesbrough for £200 – a considerable sum in the early 1900s – Rovers used it to build a grandstand at their Intake ground, their home before Belle Vue and more recently the Eco-Power Stadium.

Goodson, it seems, did not make a fortune from the game. He became a labourer after retiring from football and died aged 42 in 1922. How he died is not known. His grave in the city was lost to time.

Len Goodson who played for Doncaster Rovers and Middlesbrough

But a group of campaigners are trying to ensure he is properly remembered and they are raising £2,500 for a new headstone at the Hyde Park Cemetery where he has laid for more than a century.

Lynsey Slater, of the Friends of Hyde Park Cemetery, said it was a shame that he had been forgotten. There is no family that anyone knows of but the friends hold guided walks and hope football supporters will recognise the important role he had with the Rovers.

“We have restored some graves including that of Joe Duddington, who drove the Mallard steam engine, plus the graves of a former MP and a First World War nurse. Now we want to remember Len.

“Now we're about to launch a campaign to mark the grave of Len Goodson. Len has laid in an unmarked grave since his death in 1922 – we think this does not befit his role in the early years of Doncaster Rovers.”

Helen Slade at the spot of the unmarked grave in the cemetery. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Born in Doncaster in 1880, Goodson played for the Marshgate Institute club before moving to Doncaster Rovers in March 1900.

He was seen as having the makings of an exceptional player and his first goals were a hat-trick in a 1−8 victory in a Midland League game at Rushden on March 31 1900.

In the 1900-1901 season, he scored 20 goals in 26 league games, including two hat−tricks. His team were runners−up in the Midland League and were elected to the Football League for the 1901-02 season.

Goodson scored the first two goals in a 3−3 draw in their first Football League fixture, at home to Burslem Port Vale.

Goodson was sold to First Division Middlesbrough in 1902 and the money was used to finance a new £200 stand at the Intake Ground.

He made two returns to Rovers. In his time at Doncaster, in three periods, he scored 39 goals in the Midland and Football Leagues, and four in the FA Cup.

Ms Slater, who works for Doncaster’s museums service, said: “We have tried without success to trace family. He wasn’t married and it seems the family died out. But if there is anyone out there who is related to Len, we would love to hear from them. Len died young.

"We are not sure how, but we know he was a labourer and probably didn’t earn as much as players do these days.”

Doncaster Rovers was formed in 1879 and joined the Football League in 1901 before failing re-election in 1903, rejoining and then failing re-election again in 1905. The club rejoined the Football League in 1923.