Olympic triathlete Jonny Brownlee inspires GSAL cross country runners

The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) had the privilege of hosting Olympic triathlete Jonny Brownlee earlier this week.

Jonny visited the school to inspire and share his expertise with the school’s cross country team ahead of the English Schools’ Athletic Association (ESAA) Cross Country Cup Final this weekend.

As one of Yorkshire’s most accomplished athletes, Jonny brought a wealth of experience to his talk, covering topics such as training, resilience and the mindset required for success. Students also had the opportunity to ask him questions, gaining practical tips and invaluable insights to apply to their own performances.

Jonny said of his visit: “It’s always a pleasure to meet young athletes who are passionate and driven. The team at GSAL showed great enthusiasm and commitment and I have no doubt they’ll rise to the challenge this weekend. My advice to them was simple: focus on the process, give it your all and enjoy the experience.”

Sue Woodroofe, Principal at GSAL, expressed her gratitude for Jonny’s visit: “We were thrilled to welcome Jonny to GSAL. His words of encouragement and advice have been incredibly motivating for our runners. Having such a renowned athlete share his journey and insights has given the team a real boost ahead of the final and we’re so proud of their dedication.”