Olympic triathlete Jonny Brownlee inspires GSAL cross country runners

By Jessica Alred
Contributor
Published 5th Dec 2024, 08:57 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 09:24 BST
The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) had the privilege of hosting Olympic triathlete Jonny Brownlee earlier this week.

Jonny visited the school to inspire and share his expertise with the school’s cross country team ahead of the English Schools’ Athletic Association (ESAA) Cross Country Cup Final this weekend.

Most Popular

As one of Yorkshire’s most accomplished athletes, Jonny brought a wealth of experience to his talk, covering topics such as training, resilience and the mindset required for success. Students also had the opportunity to ask him questions, gaining practical tips and invaluable insights to apply to their own performances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jonny said of his visit: “It’s always a pleasure to meet young athletes who are passionate and driven. The team at GSAL showed great enthusiasm and commitment and I have no doubt they’ll rise to the challenge this weekend. My advice to them was simple: focus on the process, give it your all and enjoy the experience.”

GSAL’s cross-country team gained valuable insights from Jonny Brownlee during his visit to the school.placeholder image
GSAL’s cross-country team gained valuable insights from Jonny Brownlee during his visit to the school.

Sue Woodroofe, Principal at GSAL, expressed her gratitude for Jonny’s visit: “We were thrilled to welcome Jonny to GSAL. His words of encouragement and advice have been incredibly motivating for our runners. Having such a renowned athlete share his journey and insights has given the team a real boost ahead of the final and we’re so proud of their dedication.”

With Jonny’s inspiring words in mind, GSAL’s cross country athletes are ready to give their all in the final, where they will compete against the best in the country on home turf.

Related topics:Jonny BrownleeStudentsYorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice