10-Year-old kart racer achieves remarkable success in just 12 months

In an impressive display of talent and determination, 10-year-old go-kart racer, Max Jolly from Darlington, has quickly risen through the ranks in the competitive world of motorsports, achieving significant milestones in just 12 months.

Since stepping onto the track a year ago, Max, has secured an astounding 12 podium finishes, at various local, regional, national and international races and for 99% of his races was in the top ten surrounded by the best racer in Britain and Europe.

With a natural talent for racing and a relentless work ethic, he has captured the attention of fans and fellow competitors alike. “It's been an incredible journey,” said Max. “I never expected to achieve so much in just one year.

Every race is a new adventure, and I’m really grateful for the support from my family and team. This is just the beginning!” Over the past year, Max has participated in 20 races, showcasing not only his speed but also an impressive ability to adapt and learn from each experience. Under the guidance of Hunter Motorsport, Max has refined his skills and developed an instinctive and strategic approach to racing that sets him apart.

This success has not gone unnoticed; Max’s Instagram following has grown to over 70k, highlighting his achievements and aspirations and even catching the attention of Lando Norris who commented on one of Max’s posts and started following him. This was a dream for Max. He is now setting his sights on upcoming competitions, including the prestigious British and European Championships, where he aims to continue his winning streak.