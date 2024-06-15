To describe the day before the 24 Hours of of Le Mans as the calm before the storm would be wholly inaccurate.

Le Mans, the Plantagenet City, is already alive. A medieval place, it is awash with modernity and cutting-edge technology long before the flag is waved to signal the start of official proceedings.

Cars have already graced the Circuit de la Sarthe, vying for prime spots on the grid for the main event which begins on Saturday at 4pm local time.

Victory in preliminary events is by no means a guarantee of victory in the main event but it certainly offers an advantage.

Le Mans has come alive ahead of the main event. Image: United Autosports

In a hectic showdown, Wakefield’s United Autosports landed spots four and five in the LMP2 class, courtesy of Ben Hanley and Oliver Jarvis’ qualifying exploits.

Strenuous effort makes way for pageantry on the Friday of Le Mans weekend, as the city’s temporary population begins to surge dramatically. The drivers’ parade made its way through the centre of Le Mans, showcasing some of the most skilled and battle-hardened drivers in the world.

Back at the track, spectators continue to flock to it even when the circuit is untouched by tyre. To soak in the history of the track is to truly be immersed in racing heritage.

From the Mulsanne Straight to the Dunlop Curve, there are awe-inspiring sights aplenty for racing lovers.

Le Mans is something of a pilgrimage for them and among the stars they will see this year, are ones representing Wakefield.

Normanton-based United Autosports have carved out their own corner of Le Mans, laying down roots at the prestigious event.

They have done so competitively speaking, of course. United are serious contenders and their track record commands respect for their racing operation.

However, United have also put down roots away from the course and the cars. A vast section is entirely theirs, with a purpose-built two-storey structure accommodating sponsors and staff alike.

While torque and speed are among the sexier and more glamorous aspects of the weekend, it is difficult not to admire the logistical aspects of it all. Or maybe that’s just me.

Regardless of whether I am simply indulging my penchant for a slick logistical operation, to see a Wakefield team mark territory at a Triple Crown of Motorsport event is special.

In the build-up to the main showpiece, balance is key for the drivers. They must lean into the spectacle and be the stars, while being aware they must be locked in when the moment comes to race.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, driver Filipe Albuquerque said: “I start to block the distractions.

“It's a fine window between promoting our sponsors, being available for them, because they are investing in us.

“We want to please them because they are helping us to fulfil our dreams. Then as well, you need to be relaxed and free your mind.”

For many, racers and fans alike, visiting Le Mans has become a routine. Most say it never loses its magic and while on the grounds in the build-up, it is clear to see why.

There is something strangely intoxicating about it – like if a fairground was much, much, better. Take away the rubbish candy floss and add in the earth-shaking sound of tyres on track. Swap out the headache ride music and replace it with organic atmosphere, authentic human buzz.

Bubbling nicely is a festival atmosphere, with tents and caravans lining fields stretching miles beyond the track. The festival feel has been added to for British fans, as watching over the track are grey skies.

Restaurants and bars in the surrounding areas are decked out with chequered flags and car logos, while customers encourage motorists to rev their engines as they sip their lagers.

Albuquerque said: “The first time I went to Le Mans, I said I wanted to do the race every year until I finished my career.

“So far, I've been doing it. I think we are living in a world that is competitive and we take it for granted, to do it at Le Mans.

“I try to put my feet on the ground, even if it's going to be my eleventh or whatever it is.

“First, I need to be happy and proud I'm going to be doing it again. Two, I'm happy to be doing it again with a winning team. They are trusting me to go and the goal is literally 'win'. Podium is obviously fine but the rest is not what we are aiming for. Three, I want to win. Four, I know I can do it.”

The race itself will be a product of months of work. United, along with the various other teams competing, have had their foot on the gas speeding towards Le Mans since last year.

United’s co-founder Richard Dean said: “Preparations started probably in November time, even before that. While we're here this year, our logistics team will be booking hotels for next year, assuming we're going to get invited to take part in the race.

“The various departments are having planning meetings from November right through to now.

“Preparations are still ongoing. It's the toughest race to prepare for, in terms of the quantity of spare parts, the preparation you need for every eventuality through the race.”

24 hours is a long time but is merely a passing moment in the context of the work done by teams in recent months.

United’s corner of Le Mans is a world within a world, made up of a truly eyewatering number of departments working flat out.

Watching on television, it is impossible to comprehend just how extensive the operation has to be to make the magic happen on the track.

Every possible angle is covered in areas densely populated by specialist members of staff. There is a room filled floor to ceiling with tyres. A river could flow with the amount of coffee being consumed.

The parade offers a distraction from the track but there is little respite for those in the pit. That work will become even more intensive when the race itself begins.

For now, there are early tests and briefings.

In the stands and surrounding fan zones, there is fast-building anticipation.

Le Mans is drenched in history and creates new moments to remember year upon year.

Behind the scenes at United, it is clear to see how badly they want to make some more of their own.

They want a repeat of their 2020 victory, keen to emulate their feat in front of a crowd this time.

The Circuit de la Sarthe cares little for sentiment but there will be plenty of Yorkshire folk hoping sun shines on the county’s representatives in France.

