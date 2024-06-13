As the French countryside is swept by Le Mans fervour, the United Autosports team will be hoping to see the fruits of their labour.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans forms part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport and will have eyes from across the globe fixed upon it this weekend.

Even a motorsport novice could deduce it is a 24-hour race but for the staff employed by competing teams, Le Mans is not merely a 24-hour affair.

Gary Robertshaw, 50, is the engineer overseeing the LMP2 department for Wakefield-based United Autosports. An adopted Yorkshireman from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, his focus has been lasered on Le Mans for some time.

Gary Robertshaw has a key role to play in Le Mans. Image: United Autosports

His pre-race workload is heavy and does not lighten upon landing in France.

"It's just the job,” He told The Yorkshire Post. “We go there with the intention of having great presentation, having fantastic cars, having cars that look amazing and go fast, drivers that enjoy driving.

"We go there with the idea that we're going to come away winning the race. That goes for everything. In the paddock, there's a lot of planning and designing going into that structure, and how that's going to work with all the different departments. We have tyres, we have spare parts - all of these things need to be in a certain area because we're quite limited on space.

"When you arrive there, all of this has been set up. You go from an empty space to this huge structure in a couple of days, but then the main focus is the race.”

When the drivers take to the track, their exploits are a product of an array of factors. Varying ideas put forward by staff behind the scenes create a melting pot of plans that are boiled down to create strategies.

"The engineers will get together and we'll all have ideas on which way we think we should plan up the car,” Robertshaw said. “We narrow that down to things that we can achieve during the course of the test. Once we've got that list, we assign it to the run plans for each car.

"We make sure we share the test items between the cars. A lot of that is planning for the sessions. Doing briefings with the drivers, making sure they're up to speed with regulations. It's sort of similar [to earlier groundwork] - but a bit more intensive at the track.”

Robertshaw engineered United’s winning car in 2020 and the track has proven to be a fairly happy hunting ground for those representing the team this year.

For Robertshaw and his vast number of colleagues in the United camp, it is a case of utilising experience in the pursuit of further success.

“Traditionally, Le Mans has been a very strong race for us,” he explained. “I was looking at last year's race and how our performance was.

"We didn't have a good result because one of the drivers crashed the car five hours into the race. We repaired it and got it back into the race but lost too much time in the pit.

"Aside from that, when you look at the performance of the car, it was very good. Without that incident, we should have probably won the race with a gap of about 30 seconds. That didn't happen because of the crash.

"Traditionally, we've always been strong performance-wise at Le Mans. I think this year, the driver line-up that we've got, they both stand a chance to win their category.

"In fact, even the Pro-Am car could stand a chance to win overall. There's such a good line-up overall. The bronze driver Ben [Keating] is an amazing talent, he can certainly race some silver drivers that's for sure.”

Experience may teach some to manage expectations, but it has taught Robertshaw there is reason for optimism in the United camp.

"We've had a lot of experience with the race and a lot of heartbreaks,” he said. “What we do, every year, is try put all that experience in and make sure we deliver a great car, a reliable car, and make sure we utilise all the tools around us to get the best result we can. I think we're going to win.”

The work put in by Robertshaw and his team is crucial, but the Le Mans track can be unforgiving territory. It is a frustrating fact that not all variables can be prepared for and having seen a crash last year, Robertshaw is all too aware of this.

"Each team tends to have what we call a concept around how we might make the car's lap time faster than somebody else's,” he said. “My concept is a certain way and other teams' concepts might be a different way. Either way, our base concept of how we prepare, set up and run the cars, is suited to Le Mans. We've always had competitive cars.

“It’s such a difficult race. You need all your ducks to line up in a row for it to actually win. It's one thing having a fast car but it's another thing putting everything together and getting that end result. Hopefully, it's going to be a positive result.