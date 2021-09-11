'A jockey's dream' - Hurricane Lane wins St Leger at Doncaster

William Buick celebrates aboard Hurricane Lane following their St Leger triumph. Picture: Getty Images

Charlie Appleby's horse - the odds on favourite - beat Mojo Star into second place, with The Mediterranean coming home third in what is the world's oldest Classic.

"He’s a jockey’s dream, a lovely horse to ride,” Buick said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You can put him anywhere in the race and he relaxes, which is obviously vital in a race over this distance.

“What’s impressed me in his last two or three runs is that he quickens towards the end, he really did put the race to bed.”

Hurricane Lane has now won six of his last seven races, beating Mojo Star on this occasion by two and three quarter lengths.

“It was a fantastic performance,” Appleby reflected.