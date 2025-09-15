"A massive achievement for me": Tom Pidcock celebrates his Vuelta Espana podium spot

For a natural-born winner like Tom Pidcock, it is jarring to hear him talk of a podium place as feeling like a victory, but that is exactly how he greeted his breakthrough performance at a grand tour over the past three weeks.

The 26-year-old Yorkshireman finished third in the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday, having negotiated the final mountain test 24 hours earlier as Jonas Vingegaard rode to victory on stage 20 and in the general classification.

Pidcock’s performance on Saturday summed up just how much clinging to that podium spot meant to him.

More than once Pidcock appeared to be losing the wheels of his rivals but he never cracked, crossing the line in fourth place, five seconds behind Hindley to all but ensure his podium spot before Sunday’s final stage, which was abandoned due to pro-Palestinian protests.

Team Q36.5's British rider Thomas Pidcock finished third at the Vuelta a Espana (Picture: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

For an insatiable winner who is a world champion in cyclo-cross and mountain bike, a double Olympic champion in the latter and a multiple-times winner of Spring Classics, this was a notable achievement, especially given he left Ineos Grendiers to lead the lower-ranked Swiss team Q36.5 Pro Cycling in the winter.

“Podium is not winning, but it feels like winning. It’s a massive achievement for me,” said Pidcock, who was fully prioritising the general classification over individual stage wins for the first time in his career.

“I’m pretty proud of myself, it’s definitely the biggest performance of my career. It’s maybe not the biggest win, others are more special, but…I’m exhausted to be honest and I can’t really find any words.

“I think the best thing is now I can just relax. Day after day so you are so focused on everything, switched on for the race every day.

Tom Pidcock, Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team ahead of the sixth stage of the Vuelta a Espana (Picture: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

"Now I can just sit here. I don’t have to put this jacket on or drink cherry juice or the disgusting recovery drinks.”

It was a successful Vuelta all-round for Yorkshire riders, with Doncaster’s Ben Turner grabbing a maiden stage win at a grand tour on day four for Ineos.