"A special 13 years": Mike Tuck ready for his long-awaited Sheffield Sharks testimonial

Two years after he hung up the sneakers and four years after his testimonial should have originally gone ahead, Mike Tuck finally gets to bid farewell to the fans of Sheffield Sharks this Saturday night when he closes the book on his playing career.

The much-loved Canadian, who sent an email to head coach Atiba Lyons back in November 2009 wondering if there was a spot on the Sharks roster for an out-of-work big man, celebrates 13 years of playing for the Sheffield club with his testimonial at the Canon Medical Arena (8pm).

His career owes much to Lyons responding positively but also to Tuck taking a leap of faith, boarding a train north from London to Sheffield 15 years ago and never turning back. Within a fortnight he was playing, within two months he had helped Sharks win the BBL Cup and within two years the Toronto native was captain.

In all he would make 502 appearances for the club, second to only one player in Sharks history, and a remarkable number in a sport where most players stay in one place for just one season.

Here for the duration: Mike Tuck pictured during his final season as a Sheffield Sharks player in 2021/22, celebrates with his testimonial on Saturday.

“I’m very happy with my decision,” says Tuck of the many times he came to the end of a contract and could have gone elsewhere.

“I came here as a player thinking I’d be here one year, maybe two, and then all of those years later I’m still here and working for the club.

“For me it was very special to play in my mother’s native country and now my adopted country for the same team for 13 seasons.”

There were many happy memories along the way - notably a most valuable player performance in the play-off final in 2016 - but primarily it was because he felt valued that he kept coming back to Sheffield, and eventually made his home here.

Mike Tuck ahead of Sheffield Sharks v Cheshire Phoenix at Ponds Forge in January 2022 in his final season (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“That’s a testament to the club, the city, the fanbase and to the management; to Sarah Backovic, Yuri Matischen and Atiba,” Tuck tells The Yorkshire Post. “They’ve done a great job with this club, they make it feel like a family, like it’s home.

“There’s a lot of temptations to not do that. Loyalty isn’t as big of an aspect as it was back in my day or before my time.

“There are a few guys like Jordan Ratinho and Bennett Koch who have helped build on that family atmosphere and want to keep coming back. But will Bennett, who is in his sixth season, make it to 13? Who knows, but I think it’ll be a very long time before we see another Shark who has played as long as I have because players nowadays will bounce around chasing a pay cheque or a new experience rather than staying in one spot and building something.”

As the years progressed it was not just a career on the court that Tuck built in Sheffield. He established himself in the team’s front office long before his retirement to the point where when he did finally stop playing, he could slip seamlessly into the position of the team’s marketing and communications manager. Tuck also coaches the University of Sheffield basketball team.

Recently he has been a recruiter, putting together two 10-man rosters for Saturday’s testimonial. “We’ve got a great cast of guys coming out, there’ll be about 20 former Sharks and players I’ve played against and really respected,” says Tuck.

“It’s been great, a lot of kind words in getting people together and it’ll be good getting them in the same gym.”

And his own form, where is that at? “The body’s not as good as it was back then, but it’s still holding up.

“I’ve had some chances to get up and down the floor; nothing crazy, I just wanted to make sure I touched the basketball before getting back out there.”