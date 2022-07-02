The Scuderia W duo openly admit their respective seasons have not gone to plan but that may change if the rain starts to fall ahead of lights out at 1.25pm this afternoon.

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain during the fourth W Series race of the year which could shake things up on track after two races in the Miami heat and another on a stifling-hot track in Barcelona.

Jamie Chadwick, the defending champion, has won all three races so far while Moore has picked up nine points in the Championship standings as Eaton remains on zero.

Abbie Eaton of Great Britain and Scuderia W (44) drives on track during practice ahead of W Series Round 3 at Silverstone on July 01, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“Me and Abbie will be found doing the rain dance all weekend,” said Moore, who claimed a podium at one race last year.

“We are from Yorkshire and it rains all the time so it is the weather conditions we are used to!”

The 26-year-old from Harrogate is 11th in the driver standings after finishing fifth in 2021.

“I am not finishing where I wanted to be finishing this year,” she continued.

Sarah Moore of Great Britain and Scuderia W (26) drives on track during practice ahead of W Series Round 3 at Silverstone on July 01, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“Between messing up my qualifying and other drivers messing up my qualifying for me, it hasn’t put me in a good position at the start of the races.

“That has made the races a little bit harder for me.

“I haven’t got as many points as I would like but there will be a turning point where I can get back into the top five, where I feel I should be.”

Her team-mate Eaton, who hails from Hull, remarkably recovered from a severe back injury which she sustained at the Circuit of the Americas in October to get on the starting grid for the opener in Miami in May.

W Series racing driver Abbie Eaton during an isolation training session close to her home on May 20, 2020 in Northampton, United Kingdom.. (Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The injury ended her 2021 campaign early and took away her entire off-season, as she spent the majority of her time off the track recovering.

“My season has gone terribly. I have never been last at anything in my entire life and I am currently last in the championship,” said Eaton.

“The start of the season wasn’t too bad, all things considered. I was sixth in the first race until I got hit off and then car issues in Barcelona meant I started last as I couldn’t qualify.

“The pace is there in the first 15 to 20 minutes of the session but the fitness and endurance side of things are lacking with the off-season I had.

Sarah Moore of Great Britain and Scuderia W (26) celebrates on the podium last year. (Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

“I can’t be too hard on myself but I am not happy with how it is going.

“I am due some good luck as if I didn’t have bad luck I wouldn’t have any at all.”

Moore and Eaton are two of the six W Series drivers who will call Silverstone their home race, with four other British racers part of the 18-woman grid.

The circuit which straddles the Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire border is not Moore’s favourite but the occasion is.

“For me personally, it is not one of my favourite tracks to race on but the British Grand Prix, out of the ones I have been to, it is definitely one of the best atmospheres,” said Moore, with a record attendance expected for Sunday’s Formula 1 Grand Prix while tickets are sold out for when W Series takes to the track today.

“We have some of the best fans and that is what makes the British Grand Prix weekend for me. Although Silverstone as a track isn’t one of my favourites there are certain parts I do enjoy. I am looking forward to racing at home in front of the home fans.”

Eaton, meanwhile, is a fan of the circuit as well as the atmosphere.

“I do enjoy Silverstone, it has a really good flow to it.

“Certain tracks have really good elements but it doesn’t work together, but Silverstone does,” she said.

“The last time I drove it was W Series last year. Covid is a little bit less of an issue compared to last year when we were closed off from the fans but this year there can be a little bit more interaction. I do want it to rain but I don’t think it is going to.”

Eaton and Moore are enjoying flying the Yorkshire flag as teammates in the competition.

“It is very easy to be critical of yourself, so it is good to have an external view on things,” said Eaton. “I know when I have been finding it tough, Sarah has been the voice of reason.

“I have not needed to talk Sarah off a ledge yet but I am always there to help her.

“We have both not had particularly great starts to the season and I have confidence we will get some luck.”