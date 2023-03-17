Spofforth teenager Archie Hare already has one British record to his name at an international event in Sheffield this week – and now he’s targeting more.

Hare, 15, who is blind and swims for Richmond Dales Swimming Club in North Yorkshire, set a new British record in the SB11 50m breaststroke at Para Swimming World Series event at Ponds Forge on Friday.

With an event that is contested by swimmers from 35 nations and serves as the sole selection meet for British athletes to qualify for this summer’s Manchester 2023 Para Swimming World Championships, it is a significant meet for a host of swimmers, not least this admirable young man from Spofforth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s very exciting to be here, seeing how quick some of the swimmers can go [across the classifications] it’s incredible to be racing alongside them," said Hare.

Action from the Citi Para Swimming World Series at Ponds Forge, Sheffield. (Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

“I’m really pleased to have set a personal best – it could be recorded as a British record as well which is really exciting.

"Adam Peaty is someone I admire, he’s very good, and I enjoy competing in breaststroke.

“I’m now looking forward to my 50m freestyle and a few other events over this weekend which hopefully I can do personal bests in as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some swimmers this weekend have experience of competing in a Paralympics, which is the ultimate destination for a number of the young swimmers on show this weekend, and Hare is no exception.

Great Britain's Poppy Maskill in action during the Women's MC 100m Breaststroke heats on day two of the Citi Para Swimming World Series at Ponds Forge, Sheffield. (Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

“To go to the Paralympics at some point in the future would be pretty cool,” he said. “My coaches Zoe Cowan and Keith Harper at Richmond Dales are really good and I’d like to thank them for their support.”

Ponds Forge – which next month stages the British Swimming Championships from April 4-9 – has staged the series on three occasions since its inception in 2017 – with the UK having accommodated an international racing opportunity each year alongside the domestic British Para-Swimming Meet.

As always, the event has attracted a strong international start list, including world champion and Paralympic silver medallist, Stephen Clegg, who set his S12 100m butterfly record at Ponds Forge in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I enjoy racing here in Sheffield and having the mixed classification competition [format] mixes up the field a little bit, instead of racing the same people over and over again,” said Clegg. “I really enjoy the multi-classification structure.”

Bruno Becker Da Silva of Brazil ahead of the Men's MC 50m Breaststroke heats on day two of the Citi Para Swimming World Series at Ponds Forge, Sheffield. (Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Paralympic and world whampion, Maisie Summers-Newton, who won the women’s MC 200m individual medley on the first day of competition, added: “Swimming here and that close to my PB, I'm really pleased and I think it puts us in a great position looking towards worlds in Manchester.”