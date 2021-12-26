Aintree Grand National the target for Wetherby’s Rowland Meyrick Chase winner Good Boy Bobby

Nigel Twiston-Davies has his sights set on the Grand National after Good Boy Bobby won Wetherby's Rowland Meyrick Chase.

This was a first victory in the race for dual National-winning trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies who was in awe of guts shown by the horse who was ridden by his son Sam. Prominent throughout in a race on deteriorating ground, Good Boy Bobby’s task was made easier by Empire Steel crashing out at the fourth last while still travelling well.

By the last fence, the winner was being challenged by Lord Du Mesnil and former winner Top Ville Ben with all three weary warriors in with a chance of landing the spoils.

However Good Boy Bobby asserted again and his bravery was sufficient to prevail in a slow-motion finish in the colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

Good Boy Bobby after winning Wetherby's Rowland Meyrick Chase under Sam Twiston-Davies.

Having been victorious at Wetherby’s Charlie Hall Chase meeting, Good Boy Bobby was then narrowly denied by Harriet Graham’s Aye Right in Newcastle’s Rehearsal Chase at the end of last month.

“He stays and has huge guts. It was a huge performance,” said the victorious trainer who was winning the Rowland Meyrick for the first time and has now won Wetherby’s four feature races of the year at least once.

Twiston-Davies stressed the horse will need a lay-off after such an arduous race, but that he does have his sights set on Aintree. “Hopefully, he could be a National horse,” added the trainer.

As for the victorious jockey, the ever likeable Twiston-Davies junior was quick to praise jockey Daryl Jacob who is on the injury sidelines and is retained rider to the winning connections.

Sam Twiston-Davies after the Rowland Meyrick Chase win of Good Boy Bobby.

“Daryl is a massive part of the team and his input is invaluable,” said the jockey who went on to describe Good Boy Bobby as “very, very tough and very brave”.

He then won the following race on The Brimming Water for Karen Drinkwater to the delight of his father who was cheering loudest of all.

“Go on Sammy,” shouted Twiston-Davies senior in the type of support that explains the entire family’s will to win, success and popularity on and off the track.

Another jockey in double form was Jamie Hamilton who took the finale on Demi Sang for Malton trainer Sara Ender after landing the opener on the Tim Easterby-trained Morozov Cocktail.

The win of Morozov Cocktail completed a stellar year for the Great Habton-based Easterby family that was capped by Winter Power’s sprint success in the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes at York’s Ebor Festival.

Fittingly the horse carried the colours of former York chairman Nicholas Wrigley and his family who were thrilled by the victory and Hamilton’s ride.

Meanwhile Conor O’Farrell partnered Schiehallion Munro to victory ahead of today’s ride on former Grade One-winning hurdler Cornerstone Lad in the Castleford Chase, the day two highlight of Wetherby’s Christmas meeting.

Trained at Middleham by Micky Hammond, Cornerstone Lad is yet to win from four starts over larger obstacles but O’Farrell is hopeful of a good run.