Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds enjoyed friendly battle for England spot

The back rows are in a shoot out to start Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations collision with Wales at Twickenham in a selection duel that could last all the way until next year’s World Cup.

Dombrandt uses his power and rugby smarts to run devastating lines in wider channels, most effectively off Harlequins team-mate Marcus Smith, while Simmonds is an explosive carrier with electric pace.

It gives Eddie Jones two high-quality options as he finalises his starting XV ahead of tomorrow’s team announcement and Dombrandt insists both players are benefiting from the time spent together.

“We have a great relationship. We spend a lot of time off the pitch playing cards and chilling out and on the pitch we are trying to help each other’s games,” said Dombrandt.

“We are great friends and that translates into what we do sometimes on the pitch as well. We understand each other’s game well.

“Any little things that we pick up, we try and help each other with. It’s nothing really specific we are working on, but if we can improve each other’s games we are doing that.”

The two have started one game apiece so far in this Six Nations and by the end of the tournament a clearer picture of the pecking order should have emerged.

“For Sam it’s about the out and out pace that he’s got. There are not many other eights who pick from the base and do what he can do,” continued Dombrandt.

“That ability to find the try line… there are not many forwards out there that have scored more tries than him, so they’re definitely the two things I pick up from him and try to improve myself on.

"For me, it’s just trying to get my hands on the ball as much as possible. My work off the ball is just as important as on the ball.

“The more times I can get my hands on the ball the better and I try and impose myself on the game, but that comes first of all from the work I do off the ball.

“I’m an attack-minded player but I am also aware at this level you need an all-court game.