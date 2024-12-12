Alex Fitzpatrick and Andy Sullivan off to a flier in heat of Kruger Park

Sheffield’s Alex Fitzpatrick is among the early frontrunners at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa, as he looks to land his maiden win on the DP World Tour.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The younger brother of former US Open winner and Ryder Cup player, Matt, recorded a handful of top-10 finishes in his first season and a half playing on the DP World Tour, but is yet to breast the tape.

He has put himself in a position to challenge for a breakthrough win at Leopard Creek in Malelane on the outskirts of Kruger Park after an opening round of 65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitzpatrick’s seven-under-par total included nine birdies – including a pair on his final two holes – and just a couple of dropped shots.

Alex Fitzpatrick of England plays his second shot on the ninth hole on Day One of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025 at Leopard Creek Country Club on December 12, 2024 (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

It was good enough for a share of second place alongside Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult and South Africa’s Casey Jarvis – who came back from dropping three shots over the first two holes – and one behind fellow Englishman Andy Sullivan who shot a blemish-free 64 to top the leaderboard.

South Africa is a home from home for Sullivan, who secured his first two DP World Tour victories in the country in 2015, and he is pleased to have a low score already in the bag as he anticipates a tough week ahead.

Sullivan said: “It’s important to get off to a good start because you know at the weekend it’s going to get tougher and tougher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This place generally doesn’t get easier so getting off to a good start’s nice, gives you that little bit of a buffer, but you know you’re in for a serious grind over the next couple of days.”

Andy Sullivan of England leads the way at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Harrogate’s John Parry also opened well ahead of a second day in which temperatures are expected to reach 42 degrees. The 38-year-old went bogey-free in his five-under-par round of 67.

Wakefield’s Dan Bradbury opened with a 70, Sheffield’s Joe Dean a 71, but Sam Bairstow has work to do to make the cut after a 74.

Transgender athletes will be barred from competing in women’s golf tournaments organised by the R&A from the start of next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The R&A has drawn up new guidelines following what it said was an “extensive consultation” last year with medical and scientific experts.