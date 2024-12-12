Alex Fitzpatrick and Andy Sullivan off to a flier in heat of Kruger Park
The younger brother of former US Open winner and Ryder Cup player, Matt, recorded a handful of top-10 finishes in his first season and a half playing on the DP World Tour, but is yet to breast the tape.
He has put himself in a position to challenge for a breakthrough win at Leopard Creek in Malelane on the outskirts of Kruger Park after an opening round of 65.
Fitzpatrick’s seven-under-par total included nine birdies – including a pair on his final two holes – and just a couple of dropped shots.
It was good enough for a share of second place alongside Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult and South Africa’s Casey Jarvis – who came back from dropping three shots over the first two holes – and one behind fellow Englishman Andy Sullivan who shot a blemish-free 64 to top the leaderboard.
South Africa is a home from home for Sullivan, who secured his first two DP World Tour victories in the country in 2015, and he is pleased to have a low score already in the bag as he anticipates a tough week ahead.
Sullivan said: “It’s important to get off to a good start because you know at the weekend it’s going to get tougher and tougher.
“This place generally doesn’t get easier so getting off to a good start’s nice, gives you that little bit of a buffer, but you know you’re in for a serious grind over the next couple of days.”
Harrogate’s John Parry also opened well ahead of a second day in which temperatures are expected to reach 42 degrees. The 38-year-old went bogey-free in his five-under-par round of 67.
Wakefield’s Dan Bradbury opened with a 70, Sheffield’s Joe Dean a 71, but Sam Bairstow has work to do to make the cut after a 74.
