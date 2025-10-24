Alex Fitzpatrick puts foot on gas to extend DP World Tour season in hunt for first title

Alex Fitzpatrick’s fine end to the season continued as he surged into a logjam at the top of the leaderboard at the midpoint of the Genesis Championship in South Korea.

The 26-year-old from Sheffield, the younger brother of Ryder Cup and US Open winner Matt, was looking nervously over his shoulder three weeks ago as he sat 114th on the Race to Dubai standings, with only 115 earning playing privileges for next season.

But finishes of ninth in Spain and third in India saw him rise to 63rd in the rankings and he has not let off on the throttle, firing a four-under-par 67 to get to six-under-par and join an eight-way share of the lead.

"I spoke to a few people when I was in the 114 spot (after the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship) it was about changing my mindset,” he said. If you’re in that situation and can play well and get out of it, I feel like contending is nowhere near as hard as trying to keep your card.

Alex Fitzpatrick of England has moved into a share of the lead at the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"I feel sorry for the guys who are in that situation today, but if I can keep playing the golf I feel like I can play, I’ll keep putting myself in contention.

"It would be really cool to finish where I am today, but there’s still two rounds left with a lot of golf to play. I’ll try and keep the foot down."

Sheffield’s Joe Dean shot a 72 to drop to three-under and although he is in a tie for 22nd, the 31-year-old is still only three shots off a share of top spot.

