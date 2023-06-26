TRIBUTES continued to flood in throughout Monday for tragic Alex Graham, the Sheffield Steelers’ forward who died suddenly at the weekend.

The 20-year-old – regarded by many in the UK game as one of the sport’s biggest talents – was found dead at the weekend, although the cause of death remains unknown.

His passing was announced by the Steelers on their website on Monday afternoon, leading to an outpouring of grief online from fans, friends and current and former team-mates.

Only weeks ago, Graham had signed his first, full-time deal with the Steelers, having previously been on a two-way contract that had enabled him to play in NIHL National with neighbouring Sheffield Steeldogs.

As a junior player, the Sheffield-born right-handed winger spent his time between his hometown’s junior academy and Bradford Bulldogs, who paid their own tribute by stating: “He was and always will be one of our own, one of the most talented pups to ever come through our junior ranks. But this isn’t about hockey, this is about a young life so tragically cut short.”

The Steelers, for who the mercurial youngster made 81 appearances since making his debut in 2019, said Graham was regarded “as an outstanding talent about to make his mark on the professional game,” while the Steeldogs, said: “he had been part our family over the past few years, and to lose one of our own, at such a young age is devastating.”

Elsewhere, former team-mates lined up to pay their own respects through their personal social media accounts.

TRAGIC: Alex Graham (left) pictured in action for Sheffield Steeldogs against Leeds Knights, battling on the boards against former Bradford and GB team-mate Kieran Brown. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

Cole Shudra, who played and trained alongside Graham for the Steelers for a number of years, said on his Twitter account: “Can’t believe I’m even writing this but Rest in piece brother, I will never forget the memories that we have shared over the years as friends and team mates, gone too soon but never to be forgotten, fly high brother…”

Liam Kirk, the 2018 NHL Draft pick from Maltby, who played alongside Graham for both the Steelers and the Steeldogs, said: “Forever in our hearts brother. You were loved by so many. The memories made and the laughs shared will be cherished forever. Gone too soon but never forgotten. RIP Alex Love you mate! #21”

The news of Graham’s sudden death also made online headlines with many UK national newspapers, as well as leading hockey websites around the world.

Closer to home, his former coach at Bradford, Andy Brown, paid his own tribute by referring to Graham as a ‘special talent’.

SHOCK: Alex Graham, pictured being congratulated by his Sheffield Steelers' team-mates. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

"I’m so pleased that I had the opportunity to get to know Alex as a kid and to work with him as a coach,” said Brown, father of Graham’s former Bulldogs’ and GB team-mate, Kieran.

"He could do anything he wanted on the ice and I believe he was destined to go on and be one of the best British players ever produced – he was that good.