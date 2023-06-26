THE UK ice hockey world has been left stunned after the sudden, tragic death of one of its brightest prospects, Sheffield Steelers’ forward Alex Graham.

TRAGIC: Sheffield Steelers' forward Alex Graham was found dead at the weekend.

His club, who the 20-year-old only signed with on a full-time basis last month, announced the tragic news of his death at the weekend on their website on Monday afternoon.

The circumstances of his death have not been made clear by the authorities at this early stage, but his death will be felt across the entire UK ice hockey community.

In a statement, the club said: “The Steelers are devastated to advise that Alex Graham sadly passed away this weekend.

TRAGEDY: Alex Graham, in action for Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

“Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex’s family, friends and team-mates. It would be appreciated if Alex’s family could be provided time and space to take in the enormity of this tragic situation in the days ahead.

"Graham, 20, had only recently signed his first professional contract with the Steelers after making 81 appearances since his debut in 2019 and was regarded as an outstanding talent about to make his mark on the professional game. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

The Sheffield-born youngster was regarded as one, if not the brightest talent of his generation, playing through the GB junior ranks up to the Under-20s earlier this year.

He started his junior career in his hometown before switching to Bradford Bulldogs in 2015 where he remained for two seasons.

He headed back to Sheffield in the 2018-19 season where he made his senior bow for Sheffield Steeldogs.

He then signed a two-way deal with the Steelers – although the majority of his playing time remained with the Steeldogs. That association came to an end just last month when Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox signed Graham on a full-time basis.