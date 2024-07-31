Alex Yee and Beth Potter's Paris triathlon glory made in Yorkshire and inspired by the Brownlees

THE Brownlee era of Olympic dominance might be over but the influence of the Leeds brothers and the Yorkshire triathlon scene was obvious on the banks on the River Seine on another golden day in Paris for Team GB.

Alex Yee won gold in the rearranged men’s triathlon with a late burst inspired by two-time champion Alistair Brownlee who was in amongst the fans, after Beth Potter had earlier paid tribute to the conditions in Leeds that helped her claim bronze in the women’s race.

It was another medal-laden day for Team GB with the women’s quad sculls rowing crew, including Leeds’s Georgie Brayshaw, snatching gold from the Netherlands on the last stroke, and Huddersfield-born City of Leeds diver Lois Toulson and her partner Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix also coming from behind to land a bronze medal in the 10m synchro. Keiran Reilly added a silver in the BMX freestyle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the controversy surrounding pollution levels in the River Seine that forced the postponement of the men’s race 24 hours earlier, all that became irrelevant in a barnstorming day that keeps British triathlon on top of the world.

Frontrunners: Alex Yee of Team Great Britain, right, makes his move in the running leg after a selfless shift by York's Sam Dickinson (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Both Londoner Yee and Scotland’s Potter have spent plenty of time honing their skills in Leeds, which has become a magnet for the country’s best talent since the days of the Brownlee brothers at their very best.

Alistair was still having an influence eight years after his last Olympic race when he clinched his second gold medal, helping inspire Yee to overhaul the 14-second deficit he trailed New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde by heading into the final lap of the 10k run.

“Alistair was one of the people with one lap to go who said to me, ‘Anything can happen, mate’,” said Yee, who stood in Hyde Park to watch the elder Brownlee win gold at London 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He shouted that out. It’s a pretty special moment to look back at that now.”

Gold medalist Cassandre Beaugrand of France (centre), Silver medalist Julie Derron of Switzerland (left) and Bronze medalist Beth Potter of Great Britain (right) following the Women's Individual Triathlon at the Pont Alexandre III (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

York’s Sam Dickinson had ended Jonny Brownlee’s Olympic career by earning the selection over the three-time medallist.

Dickinson was never meant to finish the race, his job was to sap the energy of the field with a big shift on the front of the bike leg, which he executed to perfection.

And after Yee sprinted to victory at Port Alexandre III, Dickinson revealed: “My plan was just to help Alex win gold by putting in a really big shift on the bike and perhaps sapping the energy of a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alex still had to go out there and deliver, so kudos to him.

"I'm just super proud, watching my best mate achieve his dream, that's pretty special.”

Potter trains with the Brownlee brothers in Leeds, and two-time Olympic champion Alistair was among those watching from the Paris roadside.

She hailed their influence on her career, saying: “The Brownlees have been a massive part of my journey, and they’re the reason I moved to do triathlon. I train with Alistair day in, day out, and he’s such a big part of my journey, and Jonny as well.

“I moved in with Jonny when I first moved to Leeds. They’re always the first to message me before and after races and they believe in me.”