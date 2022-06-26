Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown win gold in Montreal leg of World Triathlon Championship Series

Taylor-Brown finished second in the previous round in Leeds earlier this month but came back strongly in Canada to finish ahead of France’s Cassandre Beaugrand in the women’s race.

Her team-mate Beth Potter came third to claim her first medal of the series

Yee, the Olympic gold and silver medallist who attended Leeds Beckett University, claimed victory in the men’s race ahead of New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde and Frances’ Leo Bergere.

GOLD: For Georgia Taylor-Brown in Montreal. Picture: PA Wire.

Wilde was forced to apologise following the race in Leeds for causing a nasty crash that eliminated Yee and Jonny Brownlee, with the latter suffering a broken elbow.

The Montreal leg of the World Championship Series had a shorter sprint format than pervious rounds, with the top 30 qualifiers for each event taking part in three-leg super sprint eliminators.

The slowest 10 competitors are eliminated after each of the first two legs, leaving the fastest 10 to contest the final race. Each sprint race involves a 300m swim, a 7.2km bike ride and a 2km run.

Taylor-Brown crossed the line in 24 minutes and 4 seconds and leads the overall standings.

“It was all about emptying the tank on the final leg,” she said.

“That was really, really hard. After the first race I came in and I felt, I don’t think I can run any faster than that. But I seemed to get into it as the race got on.

"My swimming got better - either that or everyone else got slower.”