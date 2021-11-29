Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally set to face off in February at Manchester Arena

KELL BROOK: Will face Amir Khan in February. Picture: Getty Images.

Both fighters have spent an extended period of time outside of the ring as Khan last fought in late 2019 while Brook has not been in competitive action for just over two years.

Following years of heated exchanges between the two, they are finally poised to go head-to-head between the ropes. The show will be promoted by BOXXER and shown on Sky Sports Box Office.

Both fighters are entering the final stages of their careers after Brook turned 35 earlier this year while Khan will celebrate his 35th birthday at the beginning of December.

“Khan and Brook are icons of the sport in Britain and this will be an iconic encounter,” said Ben Shalom, BOXXER’s founder and CEO.

"Their rivalry has simmered for years, they are still by far the best welterweights in the country and this is the biggest fight in British boxing right now outside of Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury.

"We’re delighted to be able to deliver this legacy-defining clash."

Brook said: “I’m sick of people coming up to me asking me when I’m going to fight him. February 19 is when he hits the deck for the final time.

AMIR KHAN: Is set to face Kell Brook early next year. Picture: Getty Images.

“He’s never given me respect, acknowledged me. He’s always ran away and it’s come to this part of our career when there’s nowhere else for him to run. It’s been frustrating for me, I’ve wanted this for many years.”

Khan added: “I’ve never ran from him, never needed to, what I’ve achieved in sport speaks for itself, but we’re here now. At the end of the day, the talk he’s been giving, February 19, he needs to back them words up.”