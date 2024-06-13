Amy Braithwaite and Harriet Jones urged to seize their opportunity with Leeds Rhinos Netball

Opportunity knocks for two young stars of Leeds Rhinos as the region’s premier netball team bring the curtain down on their fourth season in Super League against play-off bound Manchester Thunder in Hull on Saturday.

Rhinos’ international goal shooter Joyce Mvula - who consistently scores around 90 per cent of her shots - has had to return home to Malawi for personal reasons, bringing an end to a strong first season with Leeds.

But her absence creates a chance for two emerging stars, 22-year-old Amy Braithwaite who became the first player to move into the first team from the club’s pathway programme last season, and Harriet Jones, who the Rhinos acquired from Manchester Thunder in the close season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of netball Liana Leota said: “Amy Braithwaite has sat behind Joyce the whole season, we gave her an opportunity at Sirens but she hurt her ankle halfway through that game, so now she’s back in the mix.

Leeds Rhinos Netball finish their season against Manchester Thunder on Saturday (Picture: Ben Lumley Photography)

“She’ll take that goal shoot bib.

“There’s also potential for Harriet who has been one of our starting goal attacks to move into that space.

“Harriet is part of the Future Roses programme as they prepare for Under-21s World Cup next year, and I know England are looking at her in both positions so this will allow them to see her in that position.

“So it’s another opportunity for her.”

Last Saturday’s win at Cardiff Dragons in their final away game of the season helped Leeds seal fifth spot in the 10-team league and the relative distinction of being the best of the rest behind the four teams that have qualified for the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester have already established themselves as the clear No 1 seed going into the post-season having lost just once in 17 games ahead of their arrival at the Allam Sports Centre on Saturday (6pm).

While proud of her team’s performance last week - “It was a more consistent team effort” - Leota will use the fixture to cast one eye on the Rhinos future.

“It’s an opportunity to get others out there that haven’t had more court time,” she said. “We still want to put out a really good performance, but there are other objectives we’re trying to achieve as well. Just to give those that are on the borderline of our thinking about whether we keep them or not an opportunity to play more.

“We’re in a healthy position because we can use this game for development opportunities.