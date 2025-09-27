CHARLIE JOHNSTON is keen to see if Ancient Egypt can continue his ascent up the juvenile pyramid in the Tattersalls Online Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Group Two event has been kind to the Middleham-based Johnston family down the years, with father Mark winning it four times, including with subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Mister Baileys in 1993, when the race was staged at its former Ascot home.

Johnston came close to getting his own name on the roll of honour when in conjunction with his father they saw Deira Mile just touched off in 2022, but he could have the ideal candidate to continue the Kingsley Park operation’s rich history with the race in the form of the exciting son of Frankel, who cost 1.1m guineas as a yearling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amo Racing-owned colt is two from two after impressing under a penalty at Goodwood last month.

REPEAT SHOW: Ancient Egypt (left) ridden by jockey Rowan Scott wins the fifth race at Goodwood last month. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

“It’s a big step up in class for him," said Johnston. “But one we feel he warrants judged on what he has done so far.

“He was workmanlike on his debut at Beverley but he was quite green and only just getting the hang of things late on and then he took a nice step forward to win impressively under a penalty, I thought, at Goodwood.

“This is the logical next step for him and given his pedigree and price tag he’s always been one we hoped would be competing in these types of races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure whatever he does this year, he will be a much better horse next year and he’s only going to improve with time and distance.

CONFIDENT: Trainer Charlie Johnston Picture: Joe Giddens/PA.

"But we felt this was the right next step for him in his progression and we wouldn’t mind a few more with his potential through the door.”

George Boughey’s Bow Echo is already as short as 10-1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas after enhancing his reputation with an impressive victory over John and Thady Gosden’s well-regarded Publish at Haydock and is expected to be a warm order for this after wowing onlookers in a racecourse gallop last weekend.

Star Sports ambassador Boughey said: “His work has been good since Haydock and he’s never really been one to take that much to get to race fitness, so we’ve just been ticking him over since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The one piece of work he did was on the Rowley Mile and it was as impressive a bit of work we’ve had from a two-year-old.

“It was nice to get some match practice, and he couldn’t be in much better shape coming into his first Group Two contest.

“He’s a horse that if he can take this step up in grade, then the natural next step will be to work back from the 2000 Guineas next year. We’ll likely keep him off the track for the rest of the season after this.”

Aidan O’Brien is represented by both Galway winner Action and Prix Francois Boutin third Daytona, for a race he won with Mohawk and Royal Dornoch in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Solario Stakes form has been boosted by Brian Meehan’s third Oceans Four and will be put to the test by Andrew Balding’s runner-up Humidity and Charlie Appleby’s Pacific Avenue, who was also involved in the finish when coming home a close-up fourth at Sandown.

After finishing down the pack in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood, it was a confidence-boosting return to form for Humidity in the Esher Group Three and connections are now excited to explore a mile with their Royal Ascot hero.

“I don’t think Goodwood suited him, but he still ran a very solid race and then he ran a good race at Sandown when they all finished in a heap at the finish,” said Richard Brown, racing adviser for owners Wathnan Racing.

“It looks like a hot race and I think we will find out a bit more about him.

"I think that he’s been screaming out for a mile so, hopefully, that will bring about the best in him.”