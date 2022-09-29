Andre Payette: Tributes pour in following death of former Sheffield Steeldogs, Coventry Blaze and Newcastle Vipers star

IN THE THICK OF IT: Andrew Payette (second left), during a fracas in the Guildford Flames goalmouth during the EPL Final against Sheffield Steeldogs back in 2014. The former Steeldogs player-coach died on Wednesday, aged 46. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Payette, aged 46, is reported to have been found dead in his native Canada. He was working as GM and head coach of Mackenzie Mountaineers in the Greater Metro Hockey League.

He took over as player-coach at the Steeldogs from Matt Darlow back in 2010, during the English Premier League era, remaining at the helm at Ice Sheffield until the end of the 2015 season.

He then saw out his playing days with Whitley Warriors before retiring from playing at the end of the 2016-17 season. He then spent a couple of years as commercial director at Hull Pirates.

In a statement, the Steeldogs said: “Everyone at the Sheffield Steeldogs is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of our former player/coach Andre Payette. Our condolences go to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The club said they intended to pay tribute to their former player-coach at their NIHL National home game against the Bristol Pitbulls this Sunday.

Regarded as an enforcer throughout his long playing career, Payette was originally an NHL Draft pick back in 1994 for the Philadelphia Flyers and although he never went on to play in the world’s top league, he spent a considerable chunk of his career in the American Hockey League, initially with the Flyers’ then AHL affiliate the Philadelphia Phantoms, helping them to win a Calder Cup in 1998.

After more than a 170 games in North America’s second-tier, Payette spent a short time at lower levels before making the move to the UK in 2004 to join the Elite League’s Coventry Blaze.

TRIBUTES: Andre Payette, pictured during his time for Whitley Warriors. Picture courtesy of Colin Lawson/IceHockeyMedia

He helped Paul Thompson’s team to a grand slam in his first season and went on to play a further four seasons in the UK’s top league with Newcastle Vipers.

A season with Manchester Phoenix in the EPL followed in 2009 before he made made the step up to coaching for the first time with the Steeldogs the following year. He led the Steeldogs to the play-offs in three out of his five seasons at the helm under owner Shane Smith, who he later joined in Hull.

In a brief statement, the Blaze said: “Everyone at the Coventry Blaze is saddened to hear of the passing of former player Andre Payette at the age of 46.

