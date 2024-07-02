Andy Murray out of Wimbledon singles - and Ilkley Trophy champion is beneficiary

Andy Murray will not play singles at Wimbledon but has committed to competing in doubles with his brother Jamie.

The two-time former champion has been battling to recover from back surgery last weekend but ran out of time, withdrawing from with his first-round match against Tomas Machac scheduled for late Tuesday afternoon, earlier in the day.

A statement from Murray’s representatives read: “Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.”

Andy Murray's Wimbledon swansong will be in the doubles (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Murray retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club last month after experiencing weakness and a lack of coordination in his right leg, with scans showing a spinal cyst that needed removing.

He refused to rule out a final Wimbledon appearance and practised at the All England Club the last few days but it was clear his movement was nowhere near 100 per cent.

Speaking after practice on Monday, Murray had said he would talk to his team and his family before making a final decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad