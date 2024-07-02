Andy Murray out of Wimbledon singles - and Ilkley Trophy champion is beneficiary
The two-time former champion has been battling to recover from back surgery last weekend but ran out of time, withdrawing from with his first-round match against Tomas Machac scheduled for late Tuesday afternoon, earlier in the day.
A statement from Murray’s representatives read: “Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year.
“As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.”
Murray retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club last month after experiencing weakness and a lack of coordination in his right leg, with scans showing a spinal cyst that needed removing.
He refused to rule out a final Wimbledon appearance and practised at the All England Club the last few days but it was clear his movement was nowhere near 100 per cent.
Speaking after practice on Monday, Murray had said he would talk to his team and his family before making a final decision.
He has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser David Goffin – the Belgian former world No 7 who won the Ilkley Trophy just two weeks ago – but will at least get a Wimbledon send-off on the court in doubles, where he will play with Jamie at a grand slam for the first time. The doubles start on Wednesday.