'Another level to get to': Sheffield Sharks star Rodney Chatman sends out ominous warning to SLB

Rodney Chatman III says this season is about repaying Sheffield Sharks for the support they showed him while he was injured and has warned the rest of Super League Basketball that he is just getting warmed up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old guard from Daytona Beach was a difference-maker for the Sharks last season before being cut down by an ACL injury in January.

Instead of heading home, he stayed in Sheffield to rehab the injury, a constant sight on the sidelines as the Sharks won the SLB Cup and reached the play-off semi-finals. Despite only playing for the team for two months there was a connection there, one both parties were keen to continue for the 2025/26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sarah (Backovic - CEO) and Atiba (Lyons - head coach) told me they’d help me out and I really trusted them,” said Chatman.

Working his way back: Rodney Chatman takes a jump shot for Sheffield Sharks against Newcastle Eagles (Picture: Adam Bates)

“I love what we’ve got going on here, so I wanted to stay and be around the team.

“I always knew I wanted to come back, they showed me loyalty so I showed it them back. We’ve got a good thing going on.”

Because of the nature of the injury, Chatman is not yet back to full speed and is using the early part of the campaign as a little pre-season for himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored 15 points in 14 minutes in the win over Leicester Riders on Friday night and then elevated Sheffield past Newcastle Eagles in a physical encounter on Sunday, before firing out a warning to the rest of the league.

Rodney Chatman took charge of Sheffield's game with Newcastle in the fourth quarter (Picture: Adam Bates)

“I’m still effectively in pre-season, which is hopefully a good sign for me and everyone on the team,” said Chatman, who had 20 points on Sunday.

“I’m just taking it game by game, week by week, practice by practice. I’m playing well but I’ve got another level I can get to.”

“I’ve only had two weeks of practice after being out nine months, but I’m starting to feel good.