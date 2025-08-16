'Any winner at York is special': Homegrown jockey Joanna Mason relishing Ebor Festival return

In her time attending The Mount School in York, such was her family’s obsession with racing that Joanna Mason would be allowed to bunk off class to trot down Dalton Terrace, along Tadcaster Road and onto the Knavesmire to watch the day’s racing.

Her mum even used to collect her from the school gates.

When you’re part of the Easterby family, racing is in the blood.

“On a morning I’d go for a run around York Racecourse,” Mason says now of a place that holds a special place in her heart.

Home comforts: Jockey Joanna Mason is hoping to put course knowledge to good use at York's Ebor Festival this week (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“And it was when Royal Ascot was staged at York, we got taken out of school for the day, mum took us out to go and watch it.

“Having grown up in racing, York is the main track and such a special place. Such amazing racing.”

Despite it being the family trade and spending much of her youth around horses, Mason ploughed a different furrow for herself, gaining a Masters degree in sports nutrition.

She was a point-to-point rider until a nasty fall suffered in 2015 left her with eight pins and two rods inserted into her back because of a compression fracture of her T8 and T9 vertebrae.

The Jack Berry House, Rehabilitation Centre, Old Malton Road, Malton, North Yorkshire, which works with injured jockeys to help them get back into the saddle. Pictured Joanna Mason, aged 33. Jo broke her ankle recently when she fell when her horse spooked whilst riding on the gallops. Jo also received treatment at the centre in 2015 when she fell of a point-to-point horse and broke her back.(Picture: James Hardisty)

“I don’t even remember the date, I was concussed, I have to look back at the photos,” she tells The Yorkshire Post.

It did not stop her finding a route into becoming a jockey though, initially as an amateur, and then when Covid struck, she turned professional, despite being in her 30s.

“Amateurs couldn’t ride in Covid so I just took that step and thought right, let’s go for it,” she says.

“I’ve not looked back. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, should I have done it years ago? But everything is going well now so I can’t look back with anger now because what if I had have done it earlier and things hadn’t worked out.

“I don’t remember ever thinking I had a chance of doing this.

“Growing up I didn’t think I’d end up being a jockey - I went to university to get a Masters, I was on the amateur side, so my ambition was limited to riding in the big ladies race at York, that was the height of what I would aspire to, the Queen Mother Cup was always my highlight of the year.

“I’m riding for a lot of different trainers, getting winners, the ‘Boss’ and David are really supportive of me.”

The ‘Boss’ is Mick Easterby, her grandfather, and he would be very proud. The number of winners she has ridden has increased each year, last year it was 65. So far in 2025 Mason has ridden 42.

She would love a few more at her spiritual racing home of York, especially in Ebor week.

“Obviously it’s one of the main meetings of the year. You’ve got your Royal Ascot’s down south, but up north it’s the Ebor week that we look forward to,” she says. “The city comes alive with all the local trainers, everyone looking forward to York.

“I’ve had a couple of winners at York, first win was in the Ladies Race, the amateur race, Diligent Resdev last year, a couple this year.

“I also had a winner in the Ebor week a couple of years ago, on Reach. Any winner at York is so unbelievable."

This weekend she will sit down with ‘The Boss’ to decide what rides she gets at Ebor week, which runs from Wednesday to Saturday.

“We’re waiting for entries to see what horses we’ve got, to hopefully pick up a few rides.

“To ride there in Ebor week is a privilege.”

There will be other opportunities to ride too, as well as plenty of young faces in the crowd who might look upon Joanna Mason and wonder what’s possible.

Ever the professional, when she turns for home on Knavesmire this coming week, there won’t be room in her head to think of the young girl who used to get out of school to come to her local track to watch the racing.