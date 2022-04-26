Atiba Lyons full of praise for Sheffield Sharks’ kingpin Jordan Ratinho

Head coach Lyons is not one to single out players in a team game but the importance of the 24-year-old Californian to the Sharks has been borne out down the stretch. On two occasions over the closing weekends of the season, Ratinho logged every second of gametime – all 45 minutes in an overtime win over London Lions and then all 40 against Manchester Giants last Friday as Sharks secured second.

“It certainly wasn’t pre-planned,” laughed head coach Lyons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s different circumstances but also he was playing that well I just couldn’t find a way to take him out and rest him; the team was really clicking with him and they’d found their groove and I didn’t want to disturb it. And I know he can play those minutes.

Jordan Ratinho: Versatile player has proven a key element of Sheffield Sharks’ roster down the stretch. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“He’s got a good motor, he’s one of those guys where you can look at him after 40 minutes and it doesn’t even look like he’s been playing, it’s incredible really.

“The fact he can play those minutes comfortably is a great asset for us and I have confidence in what he can do on the court.

“Jordan shoots the ball well, he can defend well at a high level even though he’s playing that many minutes. It’s very rare that you can find a player with that kind of stamina but we’re lucky to have Jordan, he’s a great team guy, does the small things right.”

That second-place finish sets up a BBL play-off quarter-final with seventh-placed Glasgow Rocks this weekend; in Glasgow on Friday night with the return leg at Ponds Forge on Sunday.

Jordan Ratinho has twice played the maximum number of minutes this month (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“The seedings are misleading – every team has had its ups and downs,” said Lyons, whose Sheffield team won only five more games than the Rocks in a 27-game regular season. “Glasgow is one of those teams that have played well above being the seventh-placed team the last couple of weeks so we’ve got a real tough test ahead of us.