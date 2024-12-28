Atiba Lyons on special feeling of Sheffield Sharks' Canon Medical Arena after Newcastle Eagles road win
Surrey 89ers provide the opposition (4pm) with Sharks having been narrowly beaten by champions London Lions in the capital last week, before resuming their Super League Basketball league campaign after Christmas at a very capable Newcastle Eagles on Friday night.
Up in the north east, Sharks earned a seventh win from nine in the league with a 92-84 victory, on the back of 28 points from Prentiss Nixon and 23 from Rodney Chatman III.
The victory kept them second in the league.
On their home court – which was only opened last October – Sharks have won four out of four in the league this season.
“We live in that place pretty much, we practice and eat together in there,” said head coach Atiba Lyons. “We definitely have a strong affinity and want to protect our home court, and then when you’re in there the fans and the atmosphere is great, it’s a very loud, intimidating gym when the fans get going.
“It’s remarkable really – I still enjoy just pulling up in the car park and walking in for a game, there was a lot of hard work, many years of sweat equity put into it, it’s great to see it come to life every game.”