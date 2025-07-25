Australia v British and Irish Lions: Series and the future hinges on pivotal second Test

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone in sport, no matter what the discipline, will tell you the same thing.

In fact, coaches seem to thrive on it, whether it’s a motivational tool for the players or a subliminal message directed at their opponents - we’re taking you more seriously than ever.

Had Andy Farrell tried pedalling the message 50 minutes into the first Test between Australia and the British and Irish Lions in Brisbane last week, most people would have laughed in his face.

Key man: Australia’s Rob Valetini during the Captain’s Run at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne ahead of a pivotal second Test with the British and Irish Lions.

The Lions led 24-5 and had the first match of the three-Test series in the bag. All that talk about a weakened Wallabies and a Lions whitewash looked prescient.

But then the Aussies, as they always seem to do, found a bit of fight and gave the scoreline a more respectable gloss with two second-half tries, although many of a Lions persuasion will feel 27-19 flattered the hosts.

So it’s onto Melbourne for round two, the pivotal round two, with the Wallabies facing elimination (although there will be a third Test next week regardless) and the Lions staring history in the face. A flawless record of seven wins since arriving Down Under has placed the Lions on the brink of an achievement that has only been managed twice before in the professional era.

Successful Lions tours are the exception, not the rule, but they are overwhelming favourites to crush Australia for the second time.

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell during the Captain's Run at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne (Picture: PA)

The persistent rain forecast to fall throughout Saturday could be a leveller, but on the strength of that one-sided first Test, Farrell’s men should be comfortable winners.

It has the makings of a highly consequential match for Australian Rugby, not just in this series, but for the future.

For the Wallabies are not just playing to keep this series alive, but also for their credibility as a tour destination for the elite of British and Irish rugby.

These are difficult times for Australian rugby and even though their precarious finances have been shored up by the Lions’ visit, problems abound on and off the field.

It is imperative that they take the series to a decider by rising to the occasion in Melbourne. If they lose again, calls for the Lions to instead turn their attention to the mouth-watering prospect of a tour to France will only grow louder.

Fortunately for the hosts’ sake, and history’s, the cavalry is coming. For Joe Schmidt’s men are not without hope for their shot at levelling the series. They scored more points in the second-half at Suncorp Stadium where, unexpectedly, their bench made the greater impact.

Reinforcing their assault on the Lions are the return of powerful forwards Rob Valetini and Will Skelton, whose very presence after missing the first Test because of calf injuries should prevent their pack being bullied again. Valetini’s ball carrying at the blindside flanker is a particularly important weapon.

So what of the Lions?

Barely a day goes by when there isn’t talk of a player going home injured and someone else being drafted in from a national tour from another corner of the world.

Nobody has courted more controversy though than the head coach’s son, Owen Farrell.

One of the most fascinating stories of the tour took another twist when Farrell was named on the bench for the MCG clash. If he comes on, the former England captain will be making his first Test appearance in almost two years.

Even after two quietly encouraging performances on tour, including a full 80 minutes on Tuesday when he proved his fitness following a season of injury setbacks, the involvement of Andy Farrell’s son as a late call-up divides opinion, but so far his presence has only benefitted the squad.

Where Farrell was once the architect for the Lions, that responsibility now rests on the shoulders of Finn Russell. While much of the spotlight this week has fallen on Farrell, it has allowed the Lions’ real star to glide into the second Test relatively unnoticed.

In Brisbane, Finn Russell was mesmerising during a first half when his passing repeatedly unlocked Australia’s defence.

Aided by a dominant pack and the generalship of scrum-half Jamison Gibson Park, the 32-year-old is functioning at the peak of his powers and has another opportunity to prove that on current form, he is the game’s standout fly-half.