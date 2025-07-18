Australia v British and Irish Lions: Sporting immortality beckons for proud northerner Andy Farrell

Over the next three Saturdays, the hand of coaching immortality beckons a no-nonsense northerner schooled in the hard knocks of rugby league.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Farrell, a 50-year-old from Wigan, has the chance to join one of rugby union’s most exclusive clubs, that of a winning British and Irish Lions coach as his tourists tackle the might of Australia across Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Sir Ian McGeechan, a famous figure round these Yorkshire union parts, and Warren Gatland know what it feels like to lead a Lions team to a Test series victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But not many others do, which is why both men are revered so greatly in the 15-man game and why they were called upon time and again to lead the collection of England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales’ finest.

Future Lions coach Andy Farrell playing for Wigan in action during the Regal Trophy semi-final against Castleford at Central Park in Wigan in 1995 (Picture: Getty Images)

They served apprenticeships as international coaches and Lions assistants, just as Farrell has, before their crowning moments.

Farrell has been building towards his moment of reckoning for years.

From the playing fields of Wigan to his home town’s great league club of the 1990s, Farrell played a key part in an era of utter dominance - twice being named Man of Steel - before switching codes to join Saracens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played for England eight times, but his most crucial role was working underneath Stuart Lancaster from 2011 to 2015, when the unheralded Cumbrian shaped England’s lead-up to a World Cup with multiple Six Nations titles.

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell has learned to use his assistants to help shape his squad (Picture: David Davies/PA)

He finally broke out on his own in 2019, taking over as Ireland head coach having served as defence coach under Joe Schmidt, and set about establishing the men in green as the No 1 team in the world, and more than a measure of the great All Blacks of the generation.

The Lions were always going to come calling.

He served underneath Gatland on the successful tour to Australia in 2013, and again to New Zealand four years later when they tasted an agonising draw.

Wales back rower Dan Lydiate was a member of that 2013 Lions team and remembers a ferociously passionate coach who knew how to get the best out of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the moment: British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell ahead of a team announcement press conference at InterContinental Brisbane, Australia. (Picture: PA)

“I remember working with Fazza on the Lions when he was defence coach and for me he was cut from the same sort of cloth as Sean Edwards, who was from the same area,” Lydiate told The Yorkshire Post via Slingo.

“But it was how he articulated his words, there's a lot of sound bites of his meetings and how well he speaks and gets his point across, and I think from then he's obviously gone on to do so well with Ireland, because it’s been 12 years on, he's just gone to different levels.

“It's tough to go from assistant coach, to defense or attack or what not, to a head coach and not everyone can do that.

“He's done that so well. Like any good coach, he gets players to play well for him. How he speaks and the relationship that he would have with them, if he's telling them to run through brick walls, then there's no question that that's what they'll do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the 2-1 series win over Australia in 2013 and why Farrell was such a motivator, Lydiate added: “After one game he basically said, we weren't good enough today, and that's not what the Lions is about.

“I remember him saying, if I was your club coach or international coach, I'd say it was like a gallant effort in defence but you've got to go to another level if you're going to be wearing this jersey, because that's what being a Lion is about.

“Just like how he talks about representing the Lions and the history and what it takes to be a Lion and where you've to take yourself to wear that jersey and performing in that jersey is a completely different level.

"Just speaking to you now, talking about it, I'm getting goosebumps because I’m taking my memories back to how he spoke.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as he proved an able lieutenant over two tours, so now Farrell has valued people like Richard Wigglesworth, Jonny Sexton and Yorkshire-born Simon Easterby around him to lean on.

“In a short space of time, he's got to build up the relationships with players that he's never worked with before, so the staff around him are vital,” said Lydiate.

“The success that Gatland had, he put people in place that he knew were going to deliver for him.

“Even if he didn't have a conversation with a player, he knew how that player was by having other coaches in the room that would have a finger on the pulse if the boys were tired or if they needed to be pushed harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Faz is the figurehead now but it's just who he's got round with Wigglesworth and people who he trusts and that goes down the pecking order right to the players so if someone's not performing in training there's someone having that conversation, and feeding back up the chain.

“No one's got a bad word to say about Fazza; he'll call a spade a spade so if something's good, he'll call it good but if it's something's not to the standard that he wants, he'll call it straight out as well.”