Australia v British and Irish Lions: Whitewash talk means anything less is a failure

But instead of applying a base layer, all the men in red care about today - and have plotted for long before this tour even began - is applying the final coat to a 3-0 series win over hosts Australia.

On Saturday morning (UK time), that is the history that beckons them in Sydney; a series whitewash.

So hell-bent on it have they become, that even with the series in the bag, one wonders if defeat today would be greeted as a defeat for the series.

No roof on ambitions: British and Irish Lions Henry Pollock during the Captains Run at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia, ahead of the third and final Test.

This is no dead rubber with the Lions 2-0 to the good with one to play. This is as good as a cup final.

Historically, there is plenty of motivation to finish on a winning note.

Andy Farrell’s tourists showed they have the character to match their quality after emerging from a desperately tight second Test with a series victory.

Now they can take their place in the Lions pantheon by ending their Australian expedition with a 100 per cent record.

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell during the team announcement press conference at the InterContinental Sydney, Australia. (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

No Lions team have won every Test since the 1927 visit to Argentina, while the 1974 ‘Invincibles’ who took on South Africa were the last side to complete an unbeaten tour.

Farrell has shown no mercy in his squad selection.

There will have been players banging on his hotel room door begging for the chance to play after carrying the water and playing the support role over the six-week jamboree through Australia, but Farrell is going for the Wallabies’ jugular. Rather than rotating in fresh legs to reward deserving squad members who just missed the cut, the established 23 have been retained with the hard grafting James Ryan and unpredictable Blair Kinghorn the only new starters.

The selection for the Sydney Olympic Park clash reflects how much the Lions value the clean sweep and by Saturday night only 27 players will have been used across the three Tests from a squad that with injuries and call-ups, is nudging 40.

Farrell is not one to admit it, but the future as well as history is up for grabs at the old Olympic Stadium tonight - a venue that has seen great moments from Kathy Freeman’s 400m to Jonny Wilkinson’s drop goal.

The rugby league man from Wigan has been reluctant to say if he wanted to take charge of the next Lions tour to New Zealand in 2029, but after masterminding Australia’s demise with a game to spare, the job would be his to turn down.

It’s not just the success on the field, either. The Ireland boss has hit upon that unquantifiable ingredient of a ‘winning culture’ - the type coaches across all sports are trying to create - by developing a harmonious squad environment.

He is revered by his players and coaching staff. When the tourists talk about a united squad effort, they mean it.

“I just love everything that the Lions is about,” said Farrell on Thursday and there is no better champion for the institution.

There are personal milestones to be reached on Saturday as well, little motivations that will help the team goal. Tadhg Furlong reaches one by making his ninth successive start for the Lions, becoming only the seventh player to do so but the first in the professional era.

For three consecutive tours the remarkable Ireland tighthead prop has acted as the cornerstone of the scrum, as well proving his quality in every other department of the game, despite a season beset by injuries. He will return home a Lions great.

And what of the Wallabies, who have their own motivations.

Australia blasted back at the critics questioning their place among the Lions’ tour destinations by getting to within 51 seconds of winning a captivating second Test.

It was the performance they needed to validate the tour but the question now is how much they have left in the tank after rising to the occasion so manfully in Melbourne.

Rob Valetini was talked about as being a key returnee seven days ago and he was just that, but the calf problem is back and Joe Schmidt is shorn of his wrecking ball presence.

Offsetting that major blow is that Will Skelton is able to continue in the second row despite his recent calf injury.

The hosts are underdogs, but avoiding a whitewash is all the motivation they need to cause an upset.

That word again: whitewash.