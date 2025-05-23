Bad Company fighters victorious on first Leeds Hitman

Fighters from the world-famous Leeds Thai boxing gym Bad Company are celebrating wins on the first Hitman Fight League (HFL) show staged by Leeds veteran Thai boxing world champion Liam Harrison in his home city. Success on the event themed as Road to ONE will have improved winners’ chances of being selected to compete at the ONE championship in Thailand.

‘Our first HFL show in Leeds was an outstanding event,’ said Harrison, who won the WBC Muay Thai Diamond belt on HFL’s Manchester show in March in what he maintains was his last professional match. ‘There were quality performances from all fighters from juniors right through to top-level amateurs who’ve been training and competing for years. My thanks to all involved and whose genuine talent created an entertaining, enthralling and exhilarating event. I’m proud of the whole team from Bad Company where I first fell in love with this sport and especially the four new champions, Finlay Smith, Fergus Smith, Naomi Ridley and Cole Chapman.’

Harrison described Finlay Smith’s victory over Irish fighter Faisal Azimi as ‘a textbook display of what Muay Thai is. Finlay’s toughest match to date as Faisal made him bite down on his gum shield and go on the attack to win the bout and the 63.5 kg WMO European title. Everyone’s proud of Horsforth lad Finlay who at 21 juggles intensive training alongside his university course and coaching commitments. It was incredible to see him pushed to his limits to emerge victorious.’

Eighteen-year-old Fergus Smith made light work of WMO’s highly experienced Spanish champion André Fernandez. ‘I put him on the canvas twice using a teep, or kick, I’d been working on just days before in a fight seminar. Two such kicks and I’d ended the fight and won the WMO European title at 53.5 kgs.’ Harrison commended the younger Smith brother for ‘demonstrating skills that make him dominant in this 53.5kg weight division where he could soon lead the British rankings.’

Naomi Ridley, 35, realised her ambition to capture a belt with her victory over Emila Krupczak earning her a WBC International title in what Harrison described as ‘a clinical performance.’ Ridley had her first training session with Harrison ‘14 years ago at Bad Company and I’ve been there ever since. This win means the world. The whole show was so special for me and Bad Company. My ambition is now to win other world titles.’

Already an experienced Thai boxer at just twelve, Bramley’s Cole Chapman had ‘kicked things off in style to win the 34.5 kg WMO Muay Thai Junior British Title.’

‘HFL is Britain’s premier Muay Thai promotion fully licensed and regulated by the Professional Boxing Association,’ explained Richard Smith. ‘It works in association with ONE Championship, one of the world’s largest martial arts organisations. Hitman sets the benchmark for all promotions.’

Bad Company relocated to Bramley six months ago and Richard and wife Lisa are busy preparing to lead the Team England squad of sixty including eight from Bad Company to the WBC World Festival of Muay Thai to be held over four days in Verona, Italy beginning 25th June.

The Leeds HFL took place at Testbed on Hunslet Lane. Andy Howson, Simon Jayes and Ricky Sewell joined Liam Harrison to set up Hitman, which is now sponsored by Gym King, SAY Scaffolding and Yokkao.