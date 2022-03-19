ON POLE: Charles Leclerc of Ferrari will be at the front of the grid for the opening race of the season. Picture: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Ferrari’s Leclerc beat Verstappen by 0.123 seconds in qualifying for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with his teammates Carlos Sainz third on the grid tomorrow.

Lewis Hamilton is in fifth for Mercedes, with his teammate George Russell starting the season opener in ninth. Red Bull's Sergio Perez took fourth.

A huge change in the regulations for this season has left the title battle very open, with the cars radically revised in a bid to provide closer racing.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 will host the coverage in the UK.

The race is set to start at 3pm UK time, with build-up on Sky Sports F1 starting at 1.30pm while coverage will begin on Main Event from 2.30pm.

How will they line-up?

Tomorrow's race will start as follows: 1. Charles Leclerc, 2. Max Verstappen, 3. Carlos Sainz Jnr, 4. Sergio Perez, 5. Lewis Hamilton, 6. Valtteri Bottas, 7. Kevin Magnussen, 8. Fernando Alonso, 9. George Russell, 10. Pierre Gasly, 11. Esteban Ocon, 12. Mick Schumacher, 13. Lando Norris, 14. Alexander Albon, 15. Zhou Guanyu, 16. Yuki Tsunoda, 17. Nico Hulkenberg, 18. Daniel Ricciardo, 19. Lance Stroll, 20. Nicholas Latifi

The Yorkshire connection

Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou is making his debut in Forumla One after impressing in Formula 2 during the last three years. He is China's first full-time F1 driver and as well as being cheered on by his home nation, a part of Yorkshire will be keeping a keen eye on his progress this year.

The 22-year-old moved to Sheffield from his hometown of Shanghai in 2012 and began competing for Strawberry Racing UK, a karting team established by Paul Spencer in 2001.