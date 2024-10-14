Barnsley kickboxer wins promotion's World Championship

Sonny Greaves, 20, who trains at Barnsley's The Combat Academy, has just won his promotion's world title at 63.5 kg beating a vastly more experienced Spanish champion

Barnsley kickboxer Sonny Greaves from Darfield is now the world champion at 63.5 kg following his defeat of a Spanish kickboxing champion on a show at Burton-upon-Trent organised on behalf of ISKA, the main kickboxing sanctioning authority.

‘I’ve now won ISKA titles at English, British and European levels and now the world title. Not bad for a twenty-year-old lad even if I say it myself. I’ve been training as a kickboxer for thirteen years since I was seven and I’ve now had seven wins and just two losses in my tournament career. Entering the competitions gives me something to aim for and push myself to improve, training consistently and always staying disciplined.’

Sonny’s Spanish opponent was eight years his senior and previously unbeaten. ‘I’ve been commended for a mature performance and was pleased that I dropped the opponent to the canvas in the first round and then controlled the full fight winning every round of the five round match which did go the full distance. The opponent before him was also unbeaten so I’m delighted at this winning streak and am determined it continues.’

Sonny Greaves with Mick Crossland (left) and Nathan Hill

Mick Crossland coaches Sonny at The Combat Academy. ‘I’ve been working with Sonny since he was seven years old. He’s always shown tremendous potential and more recently has combined this with a meticulous, smart and dedicated work ethic. We’re now seeing what he’s truly capable of as one of the top domestic prospects. We’re excited to see him finish his amateur career on a high before joining the professional ranks.’